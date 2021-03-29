Zyter Ranked a Strong Performer for Virtual Care Platforms by Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Maryland, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today it has been named a strong performer by Forrester Research, Inc., a leading global research and advisory firm, in a newly released report, “The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms For Digital Health, Q1 2021.”

The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. Analysts researched, analyzed, and scored 13 of the most significant providers across 28 criteria, which were grouped into three high-level categories:

Strength of Current Offering – Evaluation criteria included patient experience measurement, clinician experience measurement, deployment, designing for equity, and workflow integration

– Evaluation criteria included patient experience measurement, clinician experience measurement, deployment, designing for equity, and workflow integration Strength of Vendor’s Strategy – Criteria evaluated included supporting products and services, vision, roadmap, and market approach. This area of the evaluation emphasized how vendors plan to innovate to enable healthcare organizations to be adaptable and resilient in response to the continuing shifts in consumer behavior

Criteria evaluated included supporting products and services, vision, roadmap, and market approach. This area of the evaluation emphasized how vendors plan to innovate to enable healthcare organizations to be adaptable and resilient in response to the continuing shifts in consumer behavior Market Presence – Each vendor was scored against the criteria of revenue and number of customers.

In its vendor summary, the Forrester report concluded, “Zyter is known for its connected care platform, which has a high degree of interoperability across the care continuum . . . It looks to be a one-stop platform for all providers’ needs — eliminating the need for providers to maintain multiple applications and systems.” The analyst report also noted, “Zyter has strong capabilities in chronic care management, including support for a seamless billing experience and analytics for RPM . . . ”

The report vendor evaluation summary found Zyter’s capabilities are superior relative to others and considered “best in class” for the intake process support, chronic care management, and sensor data integration criteria. Regarding the company’s vision criterion score, the evaluation summary found Zyter “has a significant track record of innovation in the healthcare market. The roadmap has clear priorities that are aligned with the most critical market needs.” In relation to Zyter’s roadmap criterion score, the evaluation summary states, “Zyter’s roadmap is superior compared with others, including differentiated and innovative features or offerings that will greatly increase market momentum and growth.”

Regarding Zyter’s score in the supporting products and services criterion, the evaluation summary also noted that Zyter “is a full-service provider that staffs individuals with deep industry expertise . . . The vendor offers a suite of healthcare-vertical-specific services and solutions that complement and integrate with the virtual care solution, such as chronic care management services.”

“Zyter was named as a Strong Performer,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “The virtual care market is growing rapidly and Zyter’s virtual care platform can help providers and payers meet the high demand for quality, convenient virtual care.”

Zyter’s digital health platform includes telehealth, remote patient monitoring (RPM), care team collaboration as well as care, utilization and population health management. All Zyter digital health solutions are supported by the platform’s robust capabilities and electronic health record (EHR) integration, enabling seamless, context-aware collaboration with other provider care team members, payers, and/or patients. With the recent acquisition of Casenet®, LLC and the TruCare product portfolio, 11% of the U.S. population is now managed using Zyter and TruCare solutions.

Zyter’s ranking as a strong performer by Forrester follows the company’s recent Corporate Excellence Award as “The Most Innovative Digital Health Start Up” from the U.K.-based Corporate Vision Magazine.

For more information on Zyter’s digital health platform, visit www.zyter.com. To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms For Digital Health, Q1 2021, visit www.Zyter.com/VirtualCareWave.

Zyter delivers a wide range of cloud-based, software as a service (SaaS) digital health products for providers, payers and patients that span telehealth, home health and remote patient monitoring, as well as care, utilization and population health management. In 2021, Zyter acquired Casenet®, LLC and together the two company’s products are used to manage healthcare for 11% of the U.S. population. Zyter’s products improve clinical operations and patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs by enhancing interoperability, communication and collaboration. The company’s 5G-ready platform also supports IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. In 2020, the company won more than 50 awards for its products including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation as well as Company Innovation of the Year. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.

