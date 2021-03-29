Credit Acceptance Named to the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List for the Seventh Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Michigan, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has earned an award based on a ranking released by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.

Credit Acceptance was named to the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list for the seventh year in a row. We were named #21 among the country’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance for the large company category.

Credit Acceptance earned this ranking based on team members’ responses to questions describing the extent to which we create a Great Place to Work For AllTM. This includes what team members say about their experiences with our workplace no matter who they are or what they do, as well as an assessment of all team members’ daily experiences of innovation, our Company values, and the effectiveness of our leaders.

This award is another honor that Credit Acceptance has earned this year, as we were previously recognized as a 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award winner.

To see the complete 2021 List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, visit greatplacetowork.com/2021 .

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 840,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

