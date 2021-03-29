iland Honored With Fourth Consecutive 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Partner program drives channel expansion, is honored as one of the industry’s premier cloud technology suppliers.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, a leading VMware-based provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services delivered on the iland Secure Cloud Platform, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, recognized iland with a 5-Star rating in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. It is iland’s fourth consecutive 5-Star rating.

The prestigious Partner Program Guide, released annually by CRN, provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. Additionally, the 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

For the fourth year in a row, the iland Partner Program proved to be among the premier cloud technology suppliers in the IT channel. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, iland provided the tools, resources and support necessary to help managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), referral agents and master agents across six continents move their customers to a secure, VMware-based cloud.

“Now, more than ever, organizations are turning to the cloud for security, flexibility and availability,” said Koorosh Khashayar, iland vice president of global channels. “Our goal is to help our partners and their customers leave no stone unturned on this journey by providing the resources and support necessary for success. Thanks to CRN, and honors like this, iland is able to reach even more partners across the globe, helping them thrive in the year ahead.”

In addition to the company’s fourth consecutive 5-Star rating, Khashayar has also appeared on CRN’s list of Channel Chiefs — an honor reserved for the industry’s most significant and innovative executives — in both 2020 and 2021.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, CRN develops its guide each year to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies and distributors. Vendors, like iland, are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The iland Partner Program once again passed this rigorous assessment, providing training, certification and other sales enablement resources for channel partners, as well as iland Catalyst to help partners and customers plan and manage their data and workloads in the cloud.

iland has continued to increase revenue through substantial partner growth and customer demand for its secure cloud backup, infrastructure and disaster recovery solutions. In fact, the company has expanded its business to more than double the company’s annual channel revenue.

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognised by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

