Proactive news headlines including BTU metals, PlantX Life, Hill Street Beverage Company and Victory Resources

BTU Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) (OTCPINK:BTUMF) starts exploration work on newly-acquired 3,000-hectare land package in Red Lake click here

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says the Philippines FDA approves the use of leronlimab to treat a COVID-19 patient click here

KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) pays $17M to retire senior unsecured term debt click here

PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) outlines green initiatives to reduce company's carbon footprint click here

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) and Betterlife Pharma added to the world's first psychedelic stock ETF click here

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) joins United Nations Global Compact, kicks off ESG initiative click here

IpsidyInc (OTCQB:IDTY) tapped by On The Fly POS for passwordless login and biometric verification services click here

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc (CVE:BEER) (OTCMKTS:HSEEF)to leverage acquired rights from Lexaria to expand commercial potential click here

Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) completes automation equipment installation and training for its Brooklyn lab client click here

Standard Uranium Ltd (CVE:STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) ups summer drill program to 10,000 metres at its Davidson River project after positive initial results click here

KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) becomes official battery safety provider for electric SUV racing team Andretti United Extreme E click here

Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) shares get a boost as it unveils deal with Novartis on two Health Canada approved asthma therapies click here

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd (CSE:XRTX) (FRA:D2EP) moves closer to Phyto Extractions Brands cannabis acquisition click here

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) strikes milestone offtake deal with London-based cobalt trader over future Ontario refinery production click here

Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) closes non-brokered private placement click here

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A) doubles vertical extent of LP Fault target at Dixie with latest holes click here

ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) inks partnership with Brazilian soccer team to provide interactive AR experiences for fans click here

Mind Medicine Inc (MindMed) (NEO:MMED), (OTCQB:MMEDF), (FRA:MMQ) appoints Stanford University neuroscientist as chair of scientific advisory board click here

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) hires resource industry veteran Mark Ireton as its new CEO click here

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) (FRA:X9C) added another 18 royalties to its portfolio in 2020, with five more so far this year click here

Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) inks $2M deal to acquire German digital wallet operator Passcreator inks $2M deal to acquire German digital wallet operator Passcreator click here

Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) to collaboration with Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome on new therapy centre click here

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ:PESI) (FRA:PFX1) sees 4Q revenue grow by 28% on continued strength from its Services segment click here





