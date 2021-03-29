Cary Skin Center Proudly Welcomes Dr. C. Helen Malone, Mohs Surgeon, to Pinehurst, N.C.
Cary Skin Center announced the addition of Dr. C. Helen Malone. Dr. Malone is a Mohs surgeon who will be practicing in Pinehurst and Cary, N. C.CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary Skin Center announced today the addition of Dr. C. Helen Malone, Mohs Surgeon, to the staff starting June 1, 2021.
She studied medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine. She graduated Cum Laude. She went on to complete a plastic surgery residency at the Southern Illinois University. Dr. Malone later completed her residency in Dermatology at the University of Texas Medical Branch and did a fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch as well.
She has practiced at dermatology at the Baylor College of Medicine and the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center since 2018.
She has been awarded many honors and awards in medical school, residency and in her fellowship. She is the author of 25 peer reviewed papers as well as multiple articles for publication. She is a certified Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology.
Her clinical interests are in cutaneous oncology (skin cancer), Mohs surgery and facial reconstruction. She has performed thousands of cases of Mohs surgery. Dr. Malone now brings that expertise to Pinehurst, N.C. where she will reside with his husband, a physician at Ft. Bragg.
Dr. C. Helen Malone specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, a type of skin cancer treatment developed by Dr. Frederick Mohs in the 1930s. It's a technique that incorporates pathology and surgery to incrementally remove cancerous skin tissue in microscopic layers. These layers are examined until the margin of the tumor is definitively mapped and removed. The process is the most effective technique for treating skin cancer, sparing the greatest amount of Healthy tissue while completely removing cancerous cells. Dr. Malone has performed thousands of Mohs surgery procedures and now brings that expertise to work for the benefit of Cary Skin Center's patients.
"We're thrilled to be adding a fellowship trained skin cancer surgeon of Dr. Malone's caliber to our staff," said Robert Clark, MD, PhD., President of Cary Skin Center. "We're glad to have a doctor with her expertise for our Cary and Pinehurst offices and glad to have her in North Carolina."
For more information on Dr. C. Helen Malone or any of the other dermatologic surgeons at Cary Skin Center, interested parties can visit www.caryskincenter.com or call the clinic directly at 919-363-7546. Cary Skin Center is located at the corner NC Highway 55 and High House/Green Level West Road in Cary, NC.
Cary Skin Center is a skin cancer treatment center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, located in Cary, North Carolina. Since 1998, Cary Skin Center has specialized in Mohs micrographic surgery which continues to be the most advanced and effective treatment procedure available for skin cancer.
About Cary Skin Center:
In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Flynn joined the Cary Skin Center in 2001 and together they have successfully treated many thousands of patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas.
Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. Dr. Clark, Dr. Flynn, Dr. Ingraffea and Dr. Malone completed 1-2-year certified intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstruction to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. In addition, they offer over 65 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.
Cary Skin Center
email us here
Parker Eales