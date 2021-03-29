Cloud Adoption Continues to Spur as A Fundamental Digital Transformation Enabler
A Gartner report finds that the public cloud market will surpass revenues worth US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2022.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations across the globe are eyeing disruptions through technologies amid the transition to the new normal. Remote working has become the cornerstone of all businesses, which in turn has given an impetus to cloud adoption and migration. Organizations are looking for holistic cloud migration strategies to avoid haphazard decisions and narrowed approach.
A Gartner report finds that the public cloud market will surpass revenues worth US$ 3.5 Bn by 2022-end. Migrating voluminous workloads to cloud from on-premises infrastructure and data center entails cautious planning and orchestration. It is necessary that organizations discover ideas of maximizing cloud benefits with migration aligned with mission-critical objectives. Cost optimization is a major USP of cloud migration, which has been grabbing attention of global organizations.
Why Is Cloud Migration Witnessing Acceleration?
The cloud is the catalyst for digital transformation, helping organizations automate processes to realize flexible, scalable, on-demand computing and analytics. While it is a most dependable platform for businesses to develop and orchestrate new business models, the cloud allows faster releases of new services and products. IDC expects that, in 2021, 80% organizations will accelerate their move to cloud-agnostic infrastructures.
Various organizations have already begun building DevOps pipelines on the cloud and achieved 100% rise in their deployment frequency. The status quo of the new normal and its repercussions are likely to remain unabated. This has led organizations to continuously put efforts and invest in cloud solutions for responding to foreseen business disruptions with a success quotient.
The cloud has become a go-to solution for organizations to leverage new technologies, such as AI and ML, and expand capabilities for accelerated digital transformation. Most CXOs believe that developing a cost-effective and sustainable digital infrastructure will help them offer reliable, enhanced customer experiences. The increasingly bloating digital infrastructure ecosystem is pegged to grow on the adoption of cloud-native technologies, which in turn will bridge the digital divide.
Cloud Migration Is A High Priority
Organizations have realized the criticality of modernizing their data on the cloud, though complications remain in moving multiple applications at once. However, partnering with the right cloud technology provider helps simplify the migration journey. Use of right tools and technologies enables organizations to automate complicated steps in cloud migration, from strategy to code translation, allowing a faster transition without risks.
Accelerating value through innovation is the need of the hour in the new normal, compelling organizations to reassess the way they do business. As IT leaders look to change strategies for adjusting to cost pressures and remote workforce, keeping their infrastructure resilient and continuously operational is imperative. While adapting to the unprecedented change wrung by the pandemic, organizations are also looking to realize a competitive advantage.
In these difficult times, it is highly important that IT organizations prepare themselves for the new normal and be future-ready to maintain an edge in the world of modern business.
Key Takeaways
Lift and shift migration of all servers except mail exchange and active directory.
Complete rebuild and reinstallation of the active directory and mail exchange.
Establishment of PoC in the non-production environment.
Preparation of a detailed runbook for production.
