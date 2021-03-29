Eclectic Connoisseur Grand Launch Of Its New Eclectic Apparel And Merchandise Line
The Eclectic Connoisseur
You’ll find our apparel and merchandise line as unique as you are!VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eclectic Connoisseur today announced its release of a new Eclectic apparel and merchandise line to our valued Culinary Crusaders. This fashion line was made to reflect the ‘Eclectic’ side of your personality. The adroitness to express the individuality of your character comes from our perspective of what it means to be a ‘Connoisseur’.
The Eclectic apparel line offers designs in unisex t-shirts, tote bags, hoodies, and tank tops. Our Eclectic merchandise line includes home decor items like art prints, posters, stickers, coffee mugs, throw pillows, and canvas prints. All of our products are high quality, supported by worldwide shipping, and can be purchased from our Shopify web-site https://eclecticconnoisseur.shop/.
The following is a list of the 12 new ‘Eclectic Apparel and Merchandise Lines' (categories) that we have been launched:
1) I Am an Eclectic Penthouse Pauper
2) Eclectic Camarillo Brillo
3) Eclectic Phillumeny
4) Our Eclectic Femme Fatale
5) Eclectic Style-Spiration
6) Eclectically Strange, but Surf
7) The Eclectic Sponge Monkeys
8) Best of Eclectic Emblems
9) Eclectically Lost on Mars…10 Years after WW-4
10) Eclectic Freak Scene
11) Our Eclectic Auberge
12) Eclectic Mundana Mexicano
This is just beginning! So that you have something to look forward to, we will add new apparel and merchandise themes and update our existing fashion lines with new designs every week. All additions will be announced through all our social media channels. To see the next batch of eclectic apparel and merchandise lines we will be releasing, check out our coming soon page.
About the Eclectic Connoisseur: We are an online directory for your favorite gourmet food, supplies, beverages and accessories. As brand ambassadors, we aggregate, review, recommend and provide exclusive vendor discount offers on all of our featured brands, ranging from the world’s finest premium meats, select seafood, artisanal cheeses, international wines, craft beers, cigars, whiskies, to gift baskets, specialty pet products, coffees, teas, grocery and food delivery services and so much more!
Drew A Farion
The Eclectic Connoisseur
+1 250-472-1935
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter