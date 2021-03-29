Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (28 March 2021)

884 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 5,377. Our positivity rate is at 16.4%. 843 are Kenyans & 41 are foreigners. 464 are females & 420 are males.

The youngest is a year-year-old baby & the oldest is 110.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 130,214 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,468,835.

Nairobi has 509 new cases, Kiambu 99, Uasin Gishu 59, Machakos 48, Nakuru 46, Kajiado 38, Meru 13, Kitui 12, Nandi 11, Kilifi 9, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Marsabit 5, Bungoma 4, Murang’a 3, Vihiga 3, Kakamega 2, Laikipia 2, Nyandarua 2, Taita Taveta 2, Wajir 2, West Pokot 2, Turkana 1, Baringo 1, Lamu 1, Migori 1, Mombasa 1, Garissa 1, Nyeri 1 and Homa Bay 1.

89 patients have recovered, 57 are from Home Based and Isolation Care, & 32 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 91,754.

13 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours out of which 2 occured in the last 24 hours while 11 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,117. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

1,221 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,060 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 121 patients are in the ICU, 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are on observation.

Another 88 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).