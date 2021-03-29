Smart ERP Solutions and Canon Information and Imaging Solutions to Host Complimentary Webinar
The Six Biggest Trends for Accounts Payable Leaders in 2021 - AP automation helps an organization's bottom-line through cost savings and efficiencies.PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of Enterprise Business Applications solutions and services, will host a complimentary educational webinar with Canon Information and Imaging Solutions: “The Six Biggest Trends for Accounts Payable Leaders in 2021.”
This one-hour event will occur on Wednesday, March 31, 11:00 AM PST / 2:00 PM EST. Interested parties can register for this complimentary webinar here. For registrants that cannot attend the webinar, SmartERP will send a copy of the recording and presentation slides following the session.
The webinar will be presented by Lewis Hopkins. Hopkins has been working in governance, risk, and compliance for the last 14 years, providing solutions and guidance to over 200 Organizations. He is a Board Member of the Governance, Risk, and Compliance User Group and regularly speaks at industry events. Canon Information and Imaging Solutions presenters include Peter Lopes and Bob Singh. Mr. Lopes has been instrumental in providing business solutions to global companies for the past 30 years. Peter has worked for several major ERP vendors, including nine years managing the global manufacturing ERP practice for Dun and Bradstreet Software. Peter also has in-depth experience with EDI, Procure To Pay, and Expense Management. Mr. Singh is the Western Region Account Executive for Canon based in California. He joined the Canon team nine years ago and comes with a background in Oracle Technology and ERP Systems. Mr. Singh's expertise includes data consolidation, integration, and management; Business Intelligence and Enterprise Performance Management; ERP, CRM, and Analytics
This session will highlight the six biggest trends that accounts payable leaders will face in 2021 and the steps they should take to address them. Automation helps an organization's bottom-line through cost savings and efficiencies. In many cases, it allows workers to stay safe, as automation enables workers to reduce or avoid returning to the office to process manually-based workflows such as scanning and printing invoices, purchase orders, and even checks.
Key takeaways include how to:
• Better manage your cash and AP spend
• Become more efficient and effective
• Get critical insights with analytics and business intelligence
• Enhance user experience for suppliers and staff
• Manage compliance and mitigate security risks
About Smart ERP Solutions
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. For more information, visit www.smarterp.com.
About Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc.
Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc. (CIIS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., delivers accounts payable and procure-to-pay solutions that are shaping the future of financial operations. Extending Canon's long history of innovation with imaging and digital document technologies, CIIS solutions leverage world-class intelligent data capture, business process automation, integration with legacy systems, and analytics to provide benefits beyond invoice automation. CIIS deploys its solutions in partnership with leading technology providers and delivers comprehensive consulting and professional services that are trusted by organizations of all sizes. To learn how CIIS can enhance your organization's financial operations today and in the future, visit www.ciis.canon.com.
