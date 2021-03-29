Trusted ER Volunteers to Help Build Fort Worth Family’s Habitat Home

Trusted Medical lends a helping hand to a local family by working alongside them with Trinity Habitat to help build their new family home.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, TX, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare providers from Trusted ER, DFW’s most innovative emergency room healthcare provider, are volunteering their time to help build a local family their new in Fort Worth, Texas.

Doctors, nurses, and corporate staff from Trusted ER, alongside the Davis family, are building the Davis’ new home in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth. The Davis family - Christia Davis and her five-year-old son, Kyre were chosen to receive a new Trinity Habitat home. To save money, Christia has been sharing a room with her son in a family member’s home. Now, she is very excited about Kyre having a room of his own and her having one for herself.

“Christia is so excited to be raising the first walls of her family’s new Habitat home!” said Trinity Habitat for Humanity. “Christia has been working hard to qualify to purchase her Habitat home and to finish her bachelor’s degree at the same time. In May she graduated and soon will also be checking “becoming a homeowner” off her to do list.”

“This is just very special,” said Trusted Medical CEO, Lori Guerrero, MBA, MHA, RN. “What an honor and blessing it is to be part of their incredible journey. We are just so excited for the Davis family and it means so much that we get to be a part of it and help their future home come to life.”

Trinity Habitat offers a hand up, not a handout. Habitat families help build their homes, go to financial education classes, and pay an affordable mortgage.

Mark Rummel, Marketing and Engagement Manager for Trinity Habitat for Humanity shared that, “last year due to COVID-19, Trinity Habitat had to spend an extra $100,000 to hire sub-contractors in place of volunteers. That is how valuable our volunteers are to us. They are an integral part of how Habitat works, and we are grateful to the Trusted Medical team for stepping up to volunteer to help Habitat build back from COVID!”

In celebration of the release of the film HERSELF, Amazon Studios made a generous financial gift to sponsor the construction of the Davis Family’s home and to ensure local families can build and move into their own safe and affordable Habitat homes. As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to lift and construction resumes, Trusted ER is glad for the opportunity to get back into the community and lend a helping hand.

“We’re committed to our community and we’re committed to serving others,” said President and co-founder Harvey Castro, MD. “At Trusted, it is our greatest privilege to serve, and we want families and members of the community to know that they always have our support, and we are committed to meeting their needs.”

About Trusted Medical

Trusted Medical Center offers a line of full service, concierge level acute hospital and free-standing emergency rooms serving the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Trusted Medical hospital and healthcare facilities are leading the healthcare industry in setting a new standard for medical care. Trusted was founded on the belief that a healthcare environment could be created in which healthcare providers are free to do what they set out to do: provide exceptional healthcare to patients and ensure the “noise of healthcare” no longer interferes with their ability to heal patients who are sick and injured. Our elite team of physicians and staff members go through extensive training and continuing education to ensure our guests have the absolute best healthcare visit they have ever experienced. To learn more about Trusted Medical, go to www.trustedmedicalcenters.com.

About Trinity Habitat

Trinity Habitat for Humanity is a Christian ministry “building strong alongside all people.” According to the website, with the support of their community, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families. With more than 2,500 volunteers, Trinity Habitat for Humanity helped build 40 homes and repaired 105 homes in 2020. Learn more about the organization here: https://trinityhabitat.org/

Attachment

David Olshansky Trusted ER 469-949-1002 david.olshansky@trustedmgt.com