Konica Minolta’s Canadian Leadership Changes Will Drive Digital Transformation

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga (ON), March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is excited to announce Mario Mottillo as our new President. As Mario takes on this new leadership role, we continue an exciting and transformational journey; with strategic acquisitions and investments that continue to drive operational excellence, enhanced digital agility and greater customer centricity in everything we do.

Mario is a dynamic leader with over 30 years of experience in sales and operations leadership. He has held several strategic leadership roles in the technology industry. Throughout his career, Mario has also helped develop and nurture successful dealer and partner channel ecosystems. He has been with Konica Minolta Business Solutions Canada since 2013 and in that time, has served as Market Vice President for Eastern Canada and most recently, as Vice President of our Direct Channel business.

Under Mario’s national leadership, we are focused on supporting the digital transformation of every Canadian organization. To help customers build an intelligent connected workplace that has security, productivity, and collaboration at the heart of their competitive edge. For our customers in the graphic communications and industrial print sectors, Konica Minolta and our dealer partners are uniquely positioned to help ignite new possibilities and capture new markets with our cutting edge-technology, services, and support.

President of International Operations for Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, Michael J. Mathé shared that, “We are extremely proud to have Mario’s leadership as we embark on the next chapter in Konica Minolta’s evolution in Canada.” He continued, “Our customer’s needs are changing in today’s accelerating digital economy. And our portfolio of technology solutions and services is changing with them. It’s a very exciting time for our organization.”

As our country finds its way out of these difficult times, we invite you to join us in RETHINKING what is possible when it comes to workplace technology. Join us on a journey of digital transformation, renewed partnership, and continued success across Canada. Together. None of us is as strong as all of us.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

