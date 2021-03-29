SIOS Technology Promotes Margaret Hoagland VP, Global Marketing

Hoagland combines 15 years high availability expertise with 30 years of marketing excellence

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, S.C. and SAN MATEO, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced the promotion of Margaret Hoagland, VP, Global Marketing, responsible for leading SIOS’ global marketing strategy and managing the execution of the full range of corporate, product and marketing communications, that support the adoption and utilization of SIOS solutions. Previously, Margaret served as SIOS’ Director of Product Marketing.

Margaret brings more than 15 years of experience in the high availability space to her role and more than 30 years of marketing best practices, making her uniquely equipped to successfully lead the development and implementation of highly effective marketing solutions that differentiate and demonstrate the inherent value of SIOS products.

“Margaret has been effectively leading SIOS’ corporate marketing strategies during the past year and has demonstrated unparalleled success in expanding our brand awareness, developing product positioning and differentiation, and providing sales support,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “Margaret is a valued and trusted leader at SIOS and has a strong track record of partnering with cross-functional teams to build unity and alignment across the organization.”

“SIOS is at the forefront of a new era in high availability and well-positioned to extend its leadership,” said Hoagland. “With IT facing challenges ranging from migrating critical applications to cloud, hybrid and multicloud to handing the rapid changes and extreme demands caused by COVID-19, SIOS has a tremendous opportunity to ensure its customers are staying competitive by using high availability technology as a strategic advantage. I am looking forward to furthering our success with marketing strategies that communicate our value to customers around the globe.”

Prior to joining SIOS, Margaret was Marketing Director for virtual tape library and data deduplication software provider Sepaton, now part of Hitachi Data Systems. Before that, she was Director of Marketing and Marketing Communications at fault-tolerant server company Marathon Technologies, now part of Stratus. Margaret earned her Master of Science in Communications Management from Simmons College and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College.

