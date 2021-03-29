HYCU® Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Annual Guide Recognizes HYCU Partner Efforts as One of the IT Channel’s Top Partner Programs

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

HYCU is focused 100 percent on resell and distribution partners to bring its multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service software solutions to market. The introduction of the Cloud Services Provider Program and significant enhancements made to the HYCU Global Partner Program in 2020, contributed to the company achieving 450 percent growth year-over-year. The enhancements were designed to provide partners with certifications, training and solutions to help their customers modernize data management and facilitate digital transformation initiatives for their customers.

“HYCU’s success is dependent on our partner’s success. We are extremely proud of this latest recognition for our efforts to deliver solutions that our partners can leverage to deliver leading-edge multi-cloud data protection for their customers,” said Simon Taylor, CEO, HYCU, Inc. “It’s gratifying to see the work of so many at HYCU recognized for the work they put in daily for our partners and their customers. We see more HYCU partners than ever before taking advantage of HYCU for multi-cloud data management and backup as a service (BaaS) for their customers. 2021 continues to be a milestone year for everyone at HYCU and our partners and we know the best is yet to come. Thank you to The Channel Company and staff of researchers that took the time to see which companies Partner Programs merited 5-Star status.”

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business.” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about the HYCU Global Partner Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/partners/reseller-program/ or contact info@hycu.com. To learn more about the HYCU Cloud Service Provider Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/service-providers/ or contact google@hycu.com.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service company worldwide. Leveraging HYCU Protégé, HYCU’s 2,000+ global customers experience unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery across On-premises, public cloud and HCI environments. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU supports enterprise and public sector customers and has achieved a 91 Net Promoter Score.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Attachment

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com Jennifer Hogan The Channel Company jhogan@thechannelcompany.com