LaSAR™ Alliance Announces Formation

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the LaSAR Alliance announced its official formation.



The LaSAR Alliance was established to create an ecosystem of like-minded companies and organizations to foster and encourage the development and promotion of technologies, components, devices, techniques, and solutions to enable the efficient design and manufacture of Augmented Reality (AR) wearable devices including smart glasses and head-mounted displays. LaSAR’s goal is to provide an environment to facilitate a marketplace for ideas where members can exchange and share information, collaborate, and partner to create, build, and grow effective and compelling LBS (Laser-Beam Scanning) -based solutions, share best practices, and to help drive the growth of the market for Augmented Reality wearables, in general.

“The formation of the LaSAR Alliance will facilitate the growth of the Augmented Reality market,” said Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of the LaSAR Alliance. “Laser Beam Scanning solutions show great promise to realize a number of critical requirements necessary for the development of all-day-wearable smart glasses and head-mounted-display solutions. Achieving this objective requires a tightly knit ecosystem of complementary technologies and the Alliance is set-up to foster an environment of cooperation and collaboration. I look forward to serving our members.”

“Being a founding member of LaSAR enables us to contribute to the alliance’s technical strength that will help resolve the system challenges of LBS adoption in all-day-wear AR eyewear,” explains Jörg Strauss, General Manager and Vice President of Visualization & Laser at Osram Opto Semiconductors.

“It’s an honor to align with Applied Materials, ST, Mega1, Osram and other leading technology developers to collaborate, develop and accelerate AR smart glasses solutions,” said Jussi Rahomaki, President of Dispelix USA. “We’re focused on meeting technical challenges required for all day wearable smart glasses. We’re creating an ecosystem so strong and innovative, we’re excited for what the future holds.”



The LaSAR Alliance Founding Board Members are represented by, STMicroelectronics, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Mega1, Dispelix, and AMAT Applied Materials.

The LaSAR Alliance has established multiple tiers of membership levels to meet the robust industry needs.

To learn more about membership, you can visit the LaSAR website at www.LaSARAlliance.org

For all media inquiries please reach out to admin@LaSARAlliance.org