Netsurion Named in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), is being acknowledged by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.



Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

The Netsurion Partner Program empowers MSPs and MSSPs with the means to successfully market and deliver services backed by Netsurion’s complete managed security service and platform to predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats across entire businesses. EventTracker, Netsurion’s flagship managed security platform, combined with a 24/7 ISO-certified SOC, helps MSPs and MSSPs to deliver security without the burden of taking on additional infrastructure, staffing, or training. With flexible options, rapid onboarding and ongoing support, partners can stand out among the competition and easily demonstrate value to customers.

"It is an honor to have Netsurion’s Partner Program included in CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide,” said Guy Cunningham, senior vice president of Channel and Alliances at Netsurion. “We’ve seen impressive growth among our partners and we’ve worked hard to design a partner program that reflects our dedication to collaborative success. We’ll continue to listen and learn from our partners to effectively market our joint solutions and deliver better security to today’s complex digital landscape.”

This inclusion comes on the heels of recently announced enhancements to Netsurion’s Partner Program. Building on its success since its inception in 2017, the updated program features an expanded set of try-before-you buy options for its cybersecurity and network operations services, additional performance-based financial incentives, and an updated partner portal designed to support partners with sales operations, marketing, and training activities. Key elements of the enhanced program include adjusted revenue thresholds for partner tiers, a new referral program, and licensing based on tiers for Customer User, Internal Use, Proof of Concept, and Breach Response.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #19 among MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

