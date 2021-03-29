Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Worth $42.85 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research® Covering Emerging Growth Factors, Latest Trends and Forecasts, and Pre and Post COVID-19 Estimates

/EIN News/ -- London, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to reach $42.85 billion by 2027.

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Fuels the Growth of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

The burden of infectious diseases across the globe has increased, which, in turn, is driving the demand for diagnostic products. For instance:

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created havoc across the globe. The disease is spreading rapidly infecting a large population.

Western African Ebola virus epidemic (2013–2016) was the largest and most complex Ebola outbreak since the virus was discovered. Prior to this, the swine flu epidemic (2009-2018) affected the world population. This shows that there is an occurrence of infections over some time intervals, which has an impact on the world population.

The epidemiological burden of sepsis across the globe has increased in the past few years. According to WHO, it was estimated to affect more than 30 million people every year across the globe.

According to WHO, in 2019, an estimated 71 million people have chronic hepatitis C virus infection. Approximately, 3,99,000 people die every year from HCV, majorly from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

More than 340 million new cases of STDs occur annually. Thus, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe significantly increases the demand for diagnostic products for early detection, prevention, and treatment.

COVID-19 Impact on the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

The rising burden of infectious diseases and HAIs across the globe has increased the demand for infectious disease diagnostics products. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created destruction in several countries across the world. Since its outbreak in November 2019, the disease has spread to many countries around the globe, with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. In response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic and shortages of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents, multiple diagnostic test manufacturers have developed and begun selling rapid and easy-to-use devices to facilitate testing outside of laboratory settings. These simple test kits are based either on the detection of proteins from the COVID-19 virus in respiratory samples (sputum and throat swab). Thus, during this pandemic, growing production & approval of COVID-19 kits provides opportunity for various vendors operating in this market.

The infectious disease diagnostics market is mainly segmented by product & solution, technology, disease type, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

Based on product & service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the commercial availability of a diverse range of reagents & consumables for various diseases diagnosis and their recurrent expense. In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to accelerate the growth of this segment, owing to the requirement of various kits and assays. In the past few months, several players operating in this market are focusing on developing and seeking emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Moreover, the emergence of various POC tests and assays is further creating significant opportunities for players operating in the consumables market.

On the basis of technology, the PCR segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to continuous technological advancements in PCR technologies, its ability to detect infections in the latent phase, and less amount of template material requirement for the overall assay. This technique helps to detect the pathogen itself by amplifying very small traces of DNA and RNA of the pathogens, which are then detected in the assay. PCR tests are used in the early stages of an infection when the level of infection is often below the detection limit (or in the latent phase) of conventional methods. It gives an immediate response to the current infection i.e. PCR offers information about the person’s current infection status, and therefore offers significant value to doctors & clinicians. Various developments in the technology have enabled to develop types of PCR tests, including nested PCR, Real-Time PCR, gradient PCR, Multiplex PCR, AFLP PCR, Allele-Specific PCR, Assembly PCR, Asymmetric PCR, Colony PCR, Hot Start PCR, Inverse PCR, In Situ PCR, ISSR PCR, Late-PCR, Single Cell PCR, and Standard PCR.

On the basis of disease type, the HAIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in incidences of infections caused in clinical settings, especially in developing economies because of their poor hygiene facilities, rise in geriatric population, and increasing length of stay in the hospital. HAIs are also known as healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). These infections are majorly acquired in hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, outpatient clinics, and other clinical settings. In the case of HAIs, infections can spread to susceptible patients through various means, such as contaminated equipment, healthcare staff, bed linens, or air droplets. Some of the common forms of HAIs are viral, bacterial, & fungal pathogens; urinary tract infections (UTIs); and surgical site infections (SSIs). The burden of HAIs is more common in low- and middle-income countries.

Based on the end user, the diagnostic reference laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnostics market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing number of outpatients for infectious diseases, increasing hospital expenditure, growing technological advancement for diagnostic platforms in hospitals, and increasing number of skilled professionals.

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market inn 2020. The largest share of this region is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of various infectious diseases, growing healthcare sector, increasing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, higher adoption for advanced innovative diagnostic products, growing demand for point-of-care testing, and increasing R&D activities coupled with the development of novel advanced diagnostic technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth in the market during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increasing investments by healthcare providers towards infrastructure improvement, need to manage the growing burden of infectious diseases, and government efforts to improve the accessibility of diagnostic services to enhance the prevention by developing products or platforms required for the diagnosis of infectious diseases are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market in the Asia-Pacific region. In APAC, China is expected to fuel the growth of this region.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry. The infectious disease diagnostics market has witnessed number of new product launches, approvals, agreement, partnership & collaboration, expansions, and acquisitions in recent years.

The key players operating in the overall infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.),Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Meridian Bioscience Inc. (U.S.), and Quidel Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Report:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product & Solution

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

DNA Microarray Technology

Other technologies

Other Technologies comprises of microscopy, hybridization, and loop-mediated isothermal amplification

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Disease Type

Hepatitis

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Influenza

Other Diseases

Other diseases comprise of measles, small pox, mumps, typhoid fever, malaria, meningitis, Ebola virus disease, Lyme disease, coronavirus disease, and whooping cough.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by End User

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academics/Research Institutes

Other End Users

Other end users comprise of physician offices, nursing facilities, and home healthcare agencies

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

