Inuvo’s IntentKey Artificial Intelligence Technology Solution Beats Client KPI by 200% in State Sponsored Marketing Campaign

Campaign data also suggested that certain demographics were more engaging than others, which allowed the refinement of the campaign over time

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey, the company's artificial intelligence ('AI') technology solution, was able to beat the client's KPI goals by 200%, reaching more minority pregnant and new mothers in a state sponsored marketing campaign designed to raise the awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding.



States across the country provide social assistance and awareness services that cover a wide range of social programs like immunization, rental assistance, and tobacco use prevention. These states typically struggle to adequately reach, with information about their programs, enough of the people who are most able to benefit from the programs and services offered. One innovative state decided to proactively remedy this challenge by partnering with Inuvo in an effort to increase awareness of the benefits associated with breastfeeding and support services, particularly within minority groups where such information was not widely understood.

The IntentKey successfully took a highly focused state budget and more effectively delivered messages to the audiences most in need. It has an uncanny ability to understand the characteristics of audiences that have previously expressed a need and then use that knowledge to identify those who have yet to do the same. In this instance, the AI was able to reach expectant, low-income moms by identifying and messaging audiences that exhibited an interest in baby names and baby registries, newborn developmental milestones, and breastfeeding research and tips.

As a result of the breadth of the IntentKey’s understanding of the English lexicon, Inuvo was able to offer the state a managed service that included running campaigns whose purpose was to message to only those individuals most in need of the State’s program. The campaign strategy included video as a method to create initial awareness, followed by display advertising in a one-two program designed to educate. This approach generated a click through rate (CTR) that beat the client’s goal by 200% on both display and video, while also increasing the amount of time and the number of page views audience members were engaged with.

In an interesting finding, the campaign suggested that Hispanics were more likely to engage with video ads, while African Americans were more likely to engage with display ads. This information allowed for the refinement of the campaign over time.

“Inuvo supports a number of public service campaigns across the country and these learnings enable those governments to reach the intended audiences so as to better serve their communities,” said Tristan Cameron, VP of Sales & Account Management. “This has been particularly relevant these past twelve months as public assistance and social awareness campaigns related to COVID-19 were attempting to reach the right audiences with potentially lifesaving messages. We are able to take the learnings from a multitude of campaigns to make strategic recommendations that enhanced the reach and delivery of our clients messaging.”



The IntentKey is as much a strategy platform as it is an execution platform. The insights produced by the artificial intelligence not only can help government more effectively rollout their public service programs, but it can also help define the approach for so doing.

