NV5 Acquires Geodynamics, Expanding Deep-Water Geospatial Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired Geodynamics LLC (“Geodynamics”), a provider of sonar-based, deep-water geospatial solutions. Geodynamics’ clients include the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Navy, state and local agencies, and port and transportation authorities.



Geodynamics, headquartered in Morehead City, North Carolina, will operate within NV5’s Geospatial vertical, adding full-ocean depth hydrographic and geophysical surveying to NV5’s topographic and nearshore geospatial capabilities. The $42 million acquisition, which includes an earn out provision, was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.

“As the nation’s premiere provider of geospatial data solutions, we continue to pursue opportunities to expand our leading position in the geospatial market,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “The addition of Geodynamics gives NV5 an established presence in the oceanic geospatial sector to support projects related to offshore wind power, sea level rise, shoreline mapping, underwater habitat modeling, and nautical charting.”

“Geodynamics’ sonar-based geospatial capabilities, coupled with NV5’s existing nearshore and shallow-water riverine geospatial offerings, expands NV5 Geospatial’s marine solutions strategy and provides us with a competitive advantage for multi-solution, hydrographic surveying projects,” said Mark Abatto, President and COO of NV5 Geospatial.

“All of us at Geodynamics are excited about the expanded service offerings we can now provide our clients and growth opportunities available to our employees as a part of the NV5 organization,” said Sloan Freeman, PLS, Chief Executive Officer of Geodynamics.

Founded in 2001, Geodynamics LLC is a marine geology and coastal science consulting firm specializing in bathymetric and geophysical mapping, monitoring, and geospatial analyses. Using cutting-edge technologies and highly qualified staff, Geodynamics provides meticulous data products to support clients’ multi-disciplinary needs.

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

