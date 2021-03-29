Zscaler and CrowdStrike Extend Zero Trust Security from Devices to Business Applications

Security Cloud Giants Expand Global Strategic Partnership to Provide Organizations with Seamless, Dynamic and Data and Identity-Centric Protection through New Integrations

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), two leaders in cloud-native security, today announced a series of integrations that deliver end-to-end security protection from the endpoint to the application. These integrations for joint customers strengthen security by providing an identity-centric and data-centric zero trust approach that encompasses data, people, devices, workloads, and networks.



Zscaler is CrowdStrike’s first cloud security partner to leverage CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) in general availability to enable secure access to applications from any endpoint, regardless of the user or location. Utilizing the expansive telemetry of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform that processes over 5 trillion events a week, ZTA grants dynamic conditional access based on continuous real-time security posture assessments of device health and compliance checks. Through the integration with Zscaler Private AccessTM (ZPATM), access to private applications can be automatically adapted based on the ZTA assessment score and updated access policies from Zscaler.

“Employees are working from anywhere and applications are moving to the cloud,” said Amit Sinha, president, chief technology officer, board member, Zscaler. “The enterprise perimeter doesn’t exist anymore, the internet is the new corporate network, and security should follow users and workloads wherever they are. Zero trust requires decoupling application access from being on the corporate network and allowing access based on identity, context, and business policies. This dramatically reduces an organization's attack surface and prevents lateral propagation of attacks that we've seen repeatedly when organizations rely on legacy firewall and network-centric solutions."

This collaboration between the two cloud-native security leaders provides joint customers with adaptive, risk-based access control to private applications, enabling improved defense for people working from anywhere. The integration also enables automated workflow between the two platforms through threat intelligence and telemetry data sharing, providing zero-day malware protection, automatic update of inline custom blocklists, and faster data correlation and impact assessment.

“Recent high profile attacks involving compromised credentials have served as a moment of truth for organizations struggling with expanding remote workforces, growth of cloud applications, and an increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “Modern organizations need to embrace an identity-centric approach to security with a mature zero trust architecture that is dynamic and end-to-end, automating workflows that ensure verified access across endpoints, networks, workloads, and devices. Zero trust must be the de facto standard in today’s work-from-anywhere world.”

“CrowdStrike and Zscaler’s scalable and complementary solutions enabled our organization’s security transformation by providing increased visibility of endpoints and workloads across our approximately 400 offices in 60 countries. Immediate detection and response are critical for stopping potential breaches, and we are able to significantly accelerate our response,” said Erik Hart, chief information security officer for Cushman & Wakefield. “As distributed workforces continue to grow and increasingly expose corporate environments to intensifying cyber threat activity, an identity-centric zero trust strategy must be implemented to ensure that access is verified and that organizational risks are minimized.”

The integrations will offer mutual customers four key benefits:

ZPA incorporates CrowdStrike’s real-time ZTA to enforce access policy to private apps to reduce organizational risks

Zscaler Internet Access TM (ZIA TM ) deployed inline stops malware propagation by triggering device quarantine through the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

(ZIA ) deployed inline stops malware propagation by triggering device quarantine through the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform CrowdStrike’s Falcon X threat intelligence and Falcon Endpoint Protection device telemetry data can be shared with Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange for seamless usage when integrations are activated to provide stronger protection and increased visibility

Cross-platform workflow shortens response time and helps combat increasing volumes and sophistication of attacks

Zscaler and CrowdStrike first partnered in 2019 to integrate the CrowdStrike Falcon platform with Zscaler’s cloud security platform to provide customers with real-time threat detection and automated policy enforcement to improve security across networks and endpoints.

To learn more about the integration and hear from customers, register for the Beyond the Perimeter virtual events happening around the world.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates 5 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

