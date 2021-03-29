Fascinating New Novel Explores a Blossoming Romance set in Late Victorian England

A young Parisienne and Englishman discover their undeniable love for one another in author Diane Coia-Ramsay’s new novel, ‘Loving Leopold’

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of shows like “Bridgerton”, author Diane Coia-Ramsay’s new novel, “Loving Leopold,” is a beautiful addition that delivers a fresh perspective on a timeless pairing. Filled with the amusing idiosyncrasies of the wealthy upper class, readers are introduced to a young and beautiful French heiress and a London bachelor as they navigate a passionate courtship and their reservations with marriage and family disputes amid an unbreakable attraction. This not-so-modern romance by a modern woman will captivate readers as they discover the fate of this charming couple.

The story is set in 1897 where 19-year-old Amalie Bouchard is left uncertain about her future following the sudden death of her loving parents. Her maternal uncle soon accepts her and her faithful maid, Bridgette, into his family in London and she settles into her new life with a belief that she will never marry and take her inheritance back to Paris when she becomes of age. Everything changes when she is introduced to the handsome Englishman, Leopold Blakely, at a dinner party. Fabulously wealthy but endlessly stubborn with the intentions of never settling down as well, the two connect immediately. What should be an instant match is met with conflict but ultimately results in a breath-taking romance filled with unforgettable passion.

Filled with incredible details that brings you into their world and its societal customs, the author’s extensive study of the time period and inspiration from the works of Jane Austin led to the book’s historical accuracy. Readers will enjoy their visit to the English countryside as two spirited souls discover a love they never knew was missing from their lives.

“The author really captures the period era; the manners and courtesies, the romance, sprinkled with just enough drama and intrigue to keep you wanting more, and more,” says an Amazon reviewer. “I can’t wait for the author’s second installment to come out.”

“Loving Leopold” is a heartfelt take on a classic romance that is dazzling readers looking for an escape from the tensions and travails of life. With diverse characters and an entertaining premise, Coia-Ramsay will continue the Leopold story with the release of the next two books in the series.

“Loving Leopold”

By Diane Coia-Ramsay

ISBN: 9781480898042 (softcover); 9781480898059 (hardcover); 9781480898035 (electronic)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Diane Coia-Ramsay was born in Philadelphia but spent her formative years in the U.K. where she developed a lifelong passion for historical romance and social history, particularly the Victorian and Edwardian eras. She now resides in the U.S. where she owns and operates an insurance agency. Inspired by the classics such as Jane Austin, the Bronte’s and Elizabeth Gaskell, “Loving Leopold” is her first full-length novel. She is currently working on the next two books in the Loving Leopold series.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

