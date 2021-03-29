Exagen Inc. Announces Study on the Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Infection in the Development of Autoimmune Diseases

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today that it will collaborate with Emory University on a new study about the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection in the development of autoimmune diseases. Emory is widely acknowledged as a leading research institution in the study of various autoimmune diseases, including lupus.



The longitudinal study will further evaluate the emergence of biomarkers that are known indicators for the development of lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. This effort will assess the emergence of these biomarkers in mild/moderate COVID patients, among several critical patient groups, including those treated with dexamethasone.

Dr. Ignacio Sanz, Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine at Emory University, stated, “The autoimmune response after COVID-19 infection is unknown at this time, and we hope our investigation can shed light on what the future for these patients may hold. We look forward to working with Exagen and utilizing the AVISE® testing portfolio to evaluate these patients.”

“We are excited to work with Emory University to evaluate how our diagnostic brands can assess the long-term autoimmune effects the COVID-19 virus infection may have on patients. Emory is a leader in research, and we are proud of this association. With our focus set on improving the care continuum for autoimmune patients, we hope insight into post-infection can help rheumatologists better customize care for their patients,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen Inc.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE® brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. For further information, please visit www.exagen.com.

About Emory University

The Emory University School of Medicine is a leading institution with the highest standards in education, biomedical research, and patient care. We are committed to recruiting and developing a diverse group of students and innovative leaders in biomedical science, public health, medical education, and clinical care. We foster a culture that integrates leading edge basic, translational, and clinical research to further the ability to deliver quality health care, to predict illness and treat the sick, and to promote health of our patients and community. The Division of Rheumatology is committed to improving the treatment of rheumatic and autoimmune diseases through diverse, multidisciplinary research programs of the utmost quality. Our cutting-edge programs include clinical, epidemiological, and basic bench research and outcomes investigation. For more information, visit Emory Rheumatology.

