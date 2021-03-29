Pax8 Awarded a 5-Star Rating for the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

Wingman Partner Program Earns Recognition for Fifth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, has been acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating is awarded to an exclusive group of companies that offer solution providers the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs.



“We believe in providing the best experience in the industry, and this award is recognition of our world-class Wingman support,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Product Officer and Channel Chief at Pax8. “The Wingman Partner Program offers vital resources, education, and advanced solutions to enable partner success with cloud technology. As we help our partners adapt to the current landscape and thrive in the modern channel, we will continue innovating to offer the most impactful partner program in the industry.”

Pax8 designed its Wingman Partner Program to simplify the cloud journey for partners. Through the program, partners receive instant purchasing of licenses, consolidated billing, the industry’s fastest provisioning, integration with leading PSAs, access to top-tier vendors, and much more. Pax8’s Mission Briefing and Bootcamp events, Pax8 Pro, and the recently launched MSP Foundations course provide partners with education and enablement to accelerate their cloud business.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

