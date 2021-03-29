Qualia Launches New Marketplace Integrations with DataTrace

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the leading digital real estate closing platform, today announced a new integration with DataTrace Information Services LLC, the nation’s largest provider of title search and automation solutions to the title and settlement service industries. With this integration, users within Qualia Marketplace have direct and automated access to a robust set of DataTrace nationwide products and services, including Title Production Services (TPS) and TaxSource™. Users are now able to conduct national tax, title, title preliminary, judgment, flood, and wetland searches – all without needing to leave the Qualia platform.



“DataTrace is a true leader in its field with over 50 years of experience and boots-on-the-ground experts across the country,” said Qualia Director of Business Development Max Lamb. “This integration will empower Qualia’s users to further streamline order processing and production in their local markets. It will also enable them to easily and confidently scale their operations to new regions.”

By integrating the DataTrace product offering into Qualia Marketplace, users also receive a unique set of DataTrace services that fit naturally within their existing workflows. Qualia users who use DataTrace services via Qualia Marketplace will now be able to order services, track progress, receive status updates, manage billing, and benefit from the automated entry of completed search results. This will enable them to service their current clients more efficiently and with fewer errors, all while using title products and services they know and trust.

“Our end goal at DataTrace is always to take time, cost, and risk out of title searches, production, and closing processes through end-to-end technology innovations,” said Jim Portner, DataTrace Vice President of Product and Strategy. “Integrating with leading digital closing platforms, like Qualia, enables users to automate and streamline the title research process through a single interface.”

For more information, please visit https://www.qualia.com/integrations/ .

About Qualia

Qualia is the category-creating digital closing platform used by over half a million real estate professionals. Qualia’s cloud-based closing rooms provide the complete infrastructure to streamline the home closing experience for real estate businesses and their clients. The company offers a suite of products that brings together homebuyers and sellers, lenders, title & escrow agents and real estate agents onto one secure, remote platform. Since launching in 2015, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider, CB Insights Fintech 250, grown to over 400 employees, and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Startup Employer. The company is a leader in industry security and was the first technology company to join the Coalition to Stop Real Estate Wire Fraud . Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia, visit www.qualia.com .

About DataTrace

DataTrace Information Services, LLC provides advanced real estate title search technology, automation and production services that enable settlement services companies to quickly access and search regional title databases through a secure application. The DataTrace system delivers title history information, property tax assessment and payment data, document images and property profiles in 47 states across the United States. With its significant geographical coverage, DataTrace title plant and tax database is the broadest and most comprehensive title information system available and is used by the largest national title insurance underwriters. For additional information, visit www.DataTraceTitle.com.

Press Contact:

Matt Kaufman

Qualia

Email: press@qualia.com