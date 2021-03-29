/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 22-Mar-21 68,008 474.33 32,258,363.86 23-Mar-21 67,468 478.13 32,258,231.96 24-Mar-21 64,950 496.66 32,258,028.03 25-Mar-21 66,197 487.30 32,257,599.51 26-Mar-21 64,001 504.02 32,257,630.42

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).