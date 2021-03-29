The Crescent® Renews and Expands Leases Totaling 48,856 Square Feet

Crescent recently reaquired The Crescent and announced lease renewals and expansions by valued customers.

Customer satisfaction drives lease renewals and expansions at the iconic The Crescent® in Uptown Dallas

Customers value being associated with The Crescent name, high-quality customers in our buildings, amenities & services, location, and walkability of Uptown. We create an atmosphere difficult to match.” — Tony Click, Vice President Leasing for Crescent

DALLAS, TX, US, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) today announced multiple lease expansions and renewals within The Crescent®, a unique 1.3 million-square-foot luxury office mixed-use development combining iconic architecture with modern amenities in Dallas’ Uptown.

First Texas Homes renewed 20,585 RSF and occupied its newly expanded space of 3,694 RSF on the third floor of the 500 Building located in the atrium at The Crescent®. For more than a quarter-century, First Texas Homes has taken a unique approach to home building in North Texas communities, allowing custom changes to acclaimed floor plans that ensure each customer receives a truly custom-quality home at a production builder price.

“Our rise to the top as an industry leader has been achieved, in part, through our solid commitment to excellence, quality, and total customer satisfaction,” said Keith Hardesty, Division President, First Texas Homes. “We build on the cornerstones of exceptional quality, superior design, absolute value, and unsurpassed customer service.”

Hardesty acknowledges those same principles of customer service, quality, and value from Crescent Property Services were reasons to extend and expand First Texas Homes’ lease at The Crescent®.

The Arnold Companies (TAC) occupied its expanded, remodeled space, going from 19,304 RSF to 24,577 RSF in Building 100 at The Crescent®. Harold Ginsburg and Pamela Ball of Southern Asset Service Corporation represented The Arnold Companies. StructureTone served as general contractor on the remodel project, while Entos Design provided the internal architectural design.

TAC is a leading service provider in aviation and petroleum marketing for sales, supply and logistics, military services, general aviation, airport services, and aircraft maintenance.

“TAC was founded on principles that stressed steady growth and a passion for customer service. The result has been five decades of growth that leads to us expanding our presence at The Crescent, one of the most prominent office locations in Texas,” said Greg Arnold, president of TAC. “TAC is pleased to expand our presence at The Crescent alongside other top Texas firms.”

Crescent’s Tony Click and Marissa Parkin represented The Crescent® on the lease renewals and expansions. The Crescent® is owned by GPIF TC Owner LLC and managed by Crescent Property Services LLC (both affiliates of Crescent Real Estate LLC).

“It is very gratifying to retain our customers through lease renewals,” said Tony Click, Vice President Leasing for Crescent. “Customers value being associated with The Crescent name and the high-quality customers in our buildings. Compound that with a plethora of amenities and services, the location, and the walkability of Uptown Dallas, and we create an atmosphere that is difficult to match. This environment helps our customers recruit and retain young professionals who want to work in a dynamic setting.”

The Crescent’s prestigious office space features three connected office towers surrounded by outdoor green spaces, significant mix-use retail, eleven casual and fine dining options, as well as the luxury Hotel Crescent Court and Spa. Some of The Crescent® dining amenities include Dallas’ finest and trendy restaurants, such as The Capital Grille, Sixty Vines, Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Ascension, East Hampton, Shake Shack, and the well-established Nobu and The Crescent Club.

Exclusive retail options are anchored by Stanley Korshak, a Dallas emporium that pampers customers with service and high-quality merchandise, and Bivins Gallery, which showcases world-renowned and select emerging artists with various concentrations of artwork from modern, abstract, and contemporary periods.



ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.