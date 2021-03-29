Syracuse Group Announces Nominees for New Director for Client Development.

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, CHINA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse Group, the Hong Kong based financial advisory firm, announced in a press conference on Thursday four portfolio managers who have been shortlisted to become the firms newest Director of Client Development.

Syracuse Groups ethos has always been at the heart of our culture. It has long been applied not only to how we communicate as colleagues, but also to how we connect with our clients, our investors and our communities.

"We are delighted that nominees Brian, Mark, David and William are put forward for our new director of client development, four of whom reflect the dynamic value and customer-first mentality that we have embraced “said Thomas Baumann Management Partner of Client Development. “They represent the high ethical standards of our business, and I am sure either nominee will provide valuable guidance in further shaping our business”

Brian Mitchell joined the firm in 2011 formerly a PM at CIMB Group in London he is a graduate from Cambridge University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He has 18 years of broad senior portfolio management and financial markets experience. Brian is a caring father and husband, and is involved with the Changing Young Lives Foundation.

Mark Harris joined the firm in 2011 formerly at JP Morgan as a portfolio manager, he is a graduate from UCL with a master’s degree in Economics. Mark has over 15 years’ experience in financial markets. Mark is a devoted family man and active in a number of local charities.

David Walters joined the firm in 2013 formerly a non- executive director at Allan Gray, before that, David was with First National Bank where he started his career in the banking industry. David has over a decade of financial experience, he is a loving husband and is involved in a number of charities in South Africa.

William Walker joined the firm in 2014 formerly at First Equity Limited as a senior trader he is a graduate from Imperial College London with a bachelor’s degree in finance. William spent 11 years in a cross asset trading capacity.

Syracuse Group’s 9 nominees for new director of client development is composed of the following:

Brian Mitchell

Mark Harris

David Walters

William Walker

Laura Watson

Paul Riverbank

Elizabeth Michaels

Carolyn Vickers

Jonathan Reed

Syracuse Group offers a large choice of portfolio management services, and financial advice to their globally diverse client base. Syracuse Group have been in business since 2011 after successfully spinning off from a major New York-based hedge fund. As of March 25th , 2021, we have 85 full time employees and manage approximately US$3.7 billion of capital. To find out more about how Syracuse Group can assist you visit https://www.syracusegroup.com/





