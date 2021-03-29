‘The Movie Studio, Inc.’ to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- “The Movie Studio, Inc.” invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES ) ("TMS" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company with completed motion picture and production assets, is pleased to announce “The Movie Studio (MVES)” has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 31, 2021.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO and President Gordon Scott Venters in real time.

Mr. Venters will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Venters will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

"The Movie Studio" will be presenting at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time for 45 minutes. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1448272&tp_key=2849e0b0c0&sti=mves. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

“The Movie Studio is excited to be attending the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in having the opportunity to bring our new Video Streaming Platform and Blockchain business model along with our “Be in our Movies!” Audition Submission feature and our disruptive motion picture manufacturing business model to a market of groups that are interested in emerging growth companies,” Gordon Scott Venters announced today.

About The Movie Studio, Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. operates a video streaming platform and is a first-mover digital disruptor focused on the independent motion picture content sector. The Company operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company and has currently launched its over-the-top (OTT) platform with a blockchain distribution mechanism for foreign licensing of content. The Company is currently completing the full launch of its app, with a free content ingestion option via advertiser video-on-demand (AVOD) and a “Be in Our Movies!” value proposition via subscription video-on-demand

(SVOD), providing multiple revenue streams from the Company’s owned, produced, licensed or aggregated content for worldwide consumption in VOD, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct-server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution.

The executive headquarters of The Movie Studio recently moved to a 6,400 square foot venue located at the prestigious Galleria Mall of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The studio will have a self-booking green screen room and large stage for full inhouse content production services. The Movie Studio will provide acting classes to adults and children.

The Company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

