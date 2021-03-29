Best Buy, Staples, Barnes & Noble, B&H, Micro Center, and Newegg To Feature Value-Packed DOCSIS 3.1 Motorola Products Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- Minim Unveils True Gigabit-Speed Motorola Modem at Most Competitive Market Price and Powerful Modem/Router Paired with Award-Winning Mobile App to Fuel Retail Expansion

MANCHESTER, NH, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Zoom Telephonics Inc., doing business as “Minim" (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola® brand, today announced nationwide availability of next-generation DOCSIS 3.1 networking devices and an intelligent mobile app. The intuitive app, powered by Minim, delivers essential security and management for consumers and small businesses.

Now launching in BestBuy.com online and in stores nationwide, the products will also be available at Micro Center, Barnes & Noble, B&H, Newegg, and Staples this Spring. Barnes & Noble, B&H, and Staples mark new retail channel expansions. Walmart, Target and Amazon are also active Motorola sales channels.

These product launches establish new leadership positions for the innovative Motorola brand. The new Motorola MB8611 Cable Modem with 2.5 Gig ethernet ($169.99) delivers true Gigabit-plus speeds at the most competitive price point on the market. The new Motorola MG8702 Gigabit Cable Modem with built-in AC3200 4X4 Router ($269.99) includes a bundled mobile app that saves consumers with smaller homes from purchasing a separate WiFi system for advanced security and network management features.

“Motorola continues to be an innovative, trusted brand with great performance,” said Tom Derouin, Owner of Select Sales, consumer product retail experts and Best Buy partner. “As retailers and their customers embrace DOCSIS 3.1 to deliver high speeds, these Motorola products are hitting the mark.”

Gigabit internet availability in the U.S. has surged in the past four years – from 2.4% in 2016 to 56% in 2020 – according to Broadband Now.

“Our award-winning mobile app will be included with each go-forward modem and router combo, enabling consumers to take full advantage of speed testing, data tracking, guest network management, malware prevention, ad blocking, parental controls, and more— all in one device,” said Alec Rooney, CTO of Minim. “We couldn’t be more excited for consumers to realize full Gigabit service with the Motorola MB8611, and to personalize their network with the Motorola MB8702 and mobile app.”

“The line between work and life is blurring,” said Katherine Jacques, Associate Category Merchant at Staples. “Bringing advanced Motorola networking products into the Staples portfolio makes perfect sense as we empower our customers with solutions to keep their teams productive, connected, and inspired— wherever and whenever. We are particularly looking forward to educating customers on the security benefits that the Motorola MG8702 brings to the remote worker home. The comprehensive network threat blocking will be a great tool for teams to protect their corporate data across home networks.”

“Micro Center is pleased to add the new Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 products to our shelves,” said Greg Leser, Sr. Merchandise Manager at Micro Center. “Having served over 22 million customers, Micro Center has been a trusted Minim retail partner for over 30 years. Our customers benefit from our Micro Center staff’s deep technical expertise and guidance. With in-depth training, we are ready to consult customers on maximizing their network performance with the Motorola MB8611 and Motorola MG8702.

“As a comprehensive smart home electronics specialist, B&H is eager to expand our extensive product portfolio to a new category of cable products with cutting-edge Motorola devices,” said Menasha Zupnick, Head of Retail Marketing at B&H. For 28 years, B&H has flexed to meet our customer’s electronics needs, landing us recognition as a leading electronics retailer in Consumer Reports. Now, our Motorola product set will help us address B&H customers’ needs, starting with the critical home edge.”

“We are excited to launch the next generation of Motorola high-speed products in Newegg,” said Felix Wu, Category Manager at Newegg. “As a leading tech-focused e-retailer with global reach, we are deeply committed to superior product performance and customer service. We are confident that the MG8702 and MB8611— backed by a two-year warranty— will be a great addition to a growing category in our unparalleled product selection.”

The Motorola MB8611 features:

Ultra-fast DOCSIS 3.1 performance and 32x8 DOCSIS 3.0 fallback. Certified for Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Charter Spectrum.

Certified for Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Charter Spectrum. Pairs with any WiFi router. Seamlessly compatible with any WiFi router.

Seamlessly compatible with any WiFi router. Beyond Gigabit Ethernet speed. 2.5 Gig ethernet port delivers true high-speed connectivity with downstream speeds just below 2,500 Mbps and upstream speeds up to 800 Mbps, depending on your internet service plan.

2.5 Gig ethernet port delivers true high-speed connectivity with downstream speeds just below 2,500 Mbps and upstream speeds up to 800 Mbps, depending on your internet service plan. Fast streaming, conferencing, gaming. Device applies Active Queue Management (AQM) for reduced internet latency and better app performance.

Device applies Active Queue Management (AQM) for reduced internet latency and better app performance. Extreme cost savings. Owning your own modem typically saves the home $168 per year in monthly rental charges.*

Owning your own modem typically saves the home $168 per year in monthly rental charges.* Built for reliability. Comes with a two-year warranty and free support from our U.S. team of connectivity technicians.

The Motorola MG8702 features:

Ultra-fast DOCSIS 3.1 performance and 32x8 DOCSIS 3.0 fallback. Innovative combo supports Gigabit plans with Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Charter. Device features 4 Gig ethernet ports for wired connections.

Innovative combo supports Gigabit plans with Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Charter. Device features 4 Gig ethernet ports for wired connections. Powerful AC3200 4x4 router. Power BoostTM, Range Boost, and AnyBeam WiFi beamforming amplify the available WiFi signal for high-speed connections, managed with MU-MIMO.

Power BoostTM, Range Boost, and AnyBeam WiFi beamforming amplify the available WiFi signal for high-speed connections, managed with MU-MIMO. Intelligent mobile app. Includes a mobile app for guest network management, usage monitoring, speed testing, parental controls, advanced threat protection, network security alerts, and more.

Includes a mobile app for guest network management, usage monitoring, speed testing, parental controls, advanced threat protection, network security alerts, and more. Bye bye, latency and lag. Applies Active Queue Management (AQM) for reduced internet latency and better app performance.

Applies Active Queue Management (AQM) for reduced internet latency and better app performance. Extreme cost savings. Save up to $168 per year on modem rental fees with your internet provider.*

Save up to $168 per year on modem rental fees with your internet provider.* Easy and reliable. Comes with a 2-year warranty and free support from our USA team of connectivity technicians.

* Savings described are compared to Comcast Xfinity and vary by service provider.

Visit Motorola.com to learn more about the Motorola MB8611 and Motorola MG8702. For more information about Minim and its software platform, visit www.minim.com.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics Inc., doing business as “Minim" (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Michele Clarke at (203) 912-0560 or michele.clarke@minim.com



