Jackie Noelle Launches New Website & Marketing Campaign

Lifestyle Influencer, Jackie Noelle Launches Her New Website and Marketing CampaignNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackie Noelle has just launched jackienoelleblog.com, her new website specially designed to influence young women to embrace their bodies and their style to feel confident in themselves and shine! Through this website, she will share blog posts relating to fashion, travel, home improvements, social media tips, and more! This website will also act as a hub to connect all her social media platforms and allow her followers to explore each one!
Jackie Noelle is a New York-based Lifestyle Influencer. Jackie began her influencer journey in 2016 as a Disney account, since then she has grown quite a following in the Disney and Lifestyle niche.
Jackie Noelle was born and raised in Long Island, New York, and grew up on the stage, performing in various community theatre productions. Jackie has always enjoyed performing for others and sharing her creativity with a crowd. Through Instagram and Youtube Jackie thrives while sharing her life, fashion, and travel with others. Follow her on Instagram @Jackie.Noelle to stay up to date on her latest adventures.
With over 17,500 Instagram followers, she hopes to continue building her influence to keep inspiring young women to believe in themselves and stay motivated to achieve their goals.
Jackie Noelle has partnered with BeBranded Agency, a New York-based digital marketing firm that is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in a variety of online marketing services.
Jaclyn Jawdat and Alexis Jawdat are the two sisters who created BeBranded Agency to spread their love and expertise of digital marketing. The Jawdat Sisters at BeBranded Agency have reinvented both Jackie Noelle’s Blog and Website to appeal to her target audience and attract new followers within her niche. Together, Jackie Noelle and BeBranded Agency hope to improve Jackie’s search engine optimization, advance her online presence and expand brand awareness across the internet and social media.
