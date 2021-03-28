Sharing Practical Wisdom at a Buddhist Festival in Taiwan

Buddhist monk makes use of modern electronic and spiritual technology by adding a link to the Volunteer Ministers online courses to a smartphone.

Buddhist monk makes use of modern electronic and spiritual technology by adding a link to the Volunteer Ministers online courses to a smartphone.

Volunteer Ministers use technology developed by Founder L. Ron Hubbard to relieve pain and suffering and help people achieve new personal strength.

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN, March 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, were invited to bring their bright yellow tent to a Buddhist festival at Lianfeng Temple. There, they shared the practical wisdom of Scientology with those seeking greater knowledge of the mind, spirit and life. And they introduced those visiting their tent to technology to help people overcome hardships in life.

The Volunteer Ministers toured more than 200 visitors through the panels of their tent which describe the 19 courses that are available online in 18 languages including Chinese. One monk told them he had noticed the Scientology Church in Kaohsiung several times and had thought about going inside. He was delighted to see the volunteers at the event and to finally find out about Scientology. Another was concerned about her sister who was experiencing severe emotional issues. She was directed to an online course containing information she could use to help her sister resolve her difficulties.

The event host promoted the Scientology Volunteer Ministers from the stage, spoke of the work they do to help society, and invited festivalgoers to visit the tent to learn more.

Church of Scientology Kaohsiung is an Ideal Scientology organization, dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in December 2013.

The Scientology Network takes viewers inside the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung in an episode of the series Destination Scientology.

The Church of Scientology Kaohsiung organizes numerous community events and programs. In addition to its Volunteer Ministers, it sponsors humanitarian programs that address the country’s most pressing issues including human rights and drug prevention. Based on the Church’s contributions to society, the Taiwan Ministry of Interior recognizes it with its annual Excellent Religious Group Award.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

You just read:

Sharing Practical Wisdom at a Buddhist Festival in Taiwan

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Sharing Practical Wisdom at a Buddhist Festival in Taiwan
Friendship Marks Continued Response of Italian Scientologists Helping Croatian Families Devastated by the Earthquake
Community Partners Join Forces With the 3rd Kansas City Peace Ride to End the Violence
View All Stories From This Author