PA-C & Entrepreneur Jennifer Philogene is on a Mission to Bring Together Medical Moms for Women’s Month and Beyond
PA-C and founder of community The PA Cafe and connected clothing brand, Ipsetic, is on a mission to encourage supermoms to embrace their individualities.
Take away the degrees, the titles, and the white coat, who I am underneath it all is what will matter most in the end.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , March 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As March, and women’s history month, comes to a close, it is clear that women’s innovation, built communities, and empowerment are on a continued trend of growth and expansion. PA-C and founder of community The PA Cafe and connected clothing brand, Ipsetic, is on a mission to encourage supermoms to embrace their individuality in and out of the medical world, this women’s month, and beyond.
— Jennifer Philogene
A business woman, working mom and U.S army veteran, she created her brand Ipsetic to provide apparel for others like her in the medical field. As a working mother in medicine, she wanted to express the importance of embracing your individuality beyond one’s profession. Derived from the Christian word, “Ipseity,” meaning the quality of being oneself, with a blend of her unique aesthetic, Philogene created Ipsetic LLC, an apparel and accessories company dedicated to celebrating the hard work of super-medical-moms across the nation.
Before Ipsetic, however, Philogene had founded The PA Cafe, a blog and community hub for PA-Cs to engage and support one another. Having experienced first-hand the complexities and hardships associated with juggling a career, attending school and taking care of her family, Philogene understood the necessity of having others to share both triumphs and struggles with.
In the medical profession, women face an erasure of individuality that occurs far beyond seeing themselves fading into a sea of scrubs. With their impactful work at the forefront, individuals who work in the medical field are less likely to be seen as humans with personal lives and loved ones. Women in medicine work double-time to provide equal and adequate care at home and in the workplace.
“Take away the degrees, the titles, and the white coat, who I am underneath it all is what will matter most in the end,” she said.
To reinforce the mission of Ipsetic, Philogene launched “I Am”: a campaign to illuminate super PA moms around the globe to share their stories with others in the same situation. The goal is to create a community of supporting working family women to inspire one another in the hopes of showing them that they do not stand alone.
Soon, the PA Cafe and Ipsetic will be even further intertwined, as Philogene plans to create a paid membership community to better serve the PA-Cs and PA-C students who need extra support and care. The launch of this community will make way for a more direct connection and relationship between PA Cafe and Ipsetic.
Philogene will participate in a women-led event on the social application Clubhouse, Monday, March 29, at 4 P.M PST, to share self care hacks with other professional women, including Emmy-nominated TV hosts, other medical professionals, and other women entrepreneurs.
Keep up with The PA Cafe here and Ipsetic here.
ABOUT IPSETIC:
Ipsetic is a clothing line dedicated to women working in the medical field. Fitting all medical motifs featuring original art motifs, designs, apparel, and accessories, Ipsetic ensures its brand communicates stories that recognize customer individuality and aim to inspire, amplify, and empower women within the medical profession. Without ever sacrificing quality, medicine and motherhood have always fueled Ipsetic. Ipsetic’s mission is to represent a moment in which women find themselves no longer torn between searching for who she wants to be and who society demands from her, but encouraging women to come into their own.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here