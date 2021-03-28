Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (27 March 2021)

1,152 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 8,397. Total confirmed positive cases are now 129,330 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,463,458.

Nairobi has 458 cases, Nakuru 139, Kiambu 93, Machakos 50, Kajiado 48, Mombasa 47, Turkana 43, Kisumu 27, Garissa 22, Kericho 22, Kilifi 21, Bungoma 20, Laikipia 18, Nyandarua 16, Tharaka Nithi 16, Kitui 13, Siaya 13, Nyamira 12, Meru 12, Narok 11, Uasin Gishu 8, Bomet 8, Busia 6, Taita Taveta 6, Nyeri 5, Kakamega 5, Kisii 4, Makueni 2, Murang’a 2, Mandera 1, Samburu 1, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1 and Isiolo 1.

152 patients have recovered from the disease. 59 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care, & 93 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 91,665.

6 deaths have been reported all of which are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,104.

A total of 1,212 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,885 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 124 patients are in the ICU, 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 85 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are on observation.

Another 86 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 76 of them in the general wards and 10 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

COVID vaccination update: The exercise continues smoothly across the country. MOH Kenya officials are conducting trainings for vaccinators in different parts of the country, to extend the exercise to more facilities. Training will continue through the weekend as more people are expected to turn up for vaccination following up on the expansion of priority list to those who are 58 years old and above.

Vaccines are safe and they have been used for years to prevent diseases. The benefits of vaccination greatly outweigh the risks, and many more illnesses and deaths would occur without vaccines. Like any medicine, vaccines can cause mild side effects, such as a low-grade fever, or pain or redness at the injection site. Mild reactions go away within a few days on their own. Severe or long-lasting side effects are extremely rare. Vaccines are continually monitored for safety, to detect rare adverse events.