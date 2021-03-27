Kenya Rugby Union Chairman's Statement - Friday 26 March 2021

Following the Presidential directive putting a halt to all sporting activity as part of a wider COVID19 mitigation strategy, the Kenya Rugby (www.KRU.co.ke) Union hereby suspends the Kenya Cup league until further notice.

We regret any inconvenience caused to all our stakeholders, notably clubs, players,match officials, fans and our broadcast partner, Mediamax.

We thank The Ministry of Sports Culture and Heritage, the Ministry of Health, all our supporters and the Kenya Rugby Fraternity at large for the support they have showed us during this trying period and our safe return to Rugby.

Oduor Gangla Kenya Rugby Union Chairman

