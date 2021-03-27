Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (26 March 2021)
2,008 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease today, from a sample size of 11,360.
245 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease.
Unfortunately 6 have succumbed.
1,192 patients are currently admitted in various facilities countrywide. 3,777 patients are on home based care and 124 are in ICU.
COVID-19 vaccination Update: 90,340 vaccines have been administered across the country.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.