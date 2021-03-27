Addison County Recovers from Recent Storm Damage

DFR Ready to Assist Vermonters Filing Insurance Claims

Montpelier, VT – (March 27, 2021) – Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) Commissioner Michael Pieciak reminds those impacted by yesterday’s severe storm activity that DFR stands ready to assist Vermonters with their insurance claims.

“Our thoughts are with those Vermonters who were injured and experienced damage to their homes and property as a result of the severe weather that swept through the state,” said Commissioner Pieciak. “We stand ready to assist Vermonters with their insurance claims as they cleanup and rebuild from these storms.”

DFR encourages Vermonters who experienced property damage to do the following:

Notify your insurance agent and company as soon as possible to begin filing a claim.

Take photos of the damaged property.

Save samples of damaged material, such as carpeting, curtains, and upholstery.

Secure your property from further damage. After speaking with your insurer and photographing damage, take action to prevent further damage by covering broken windows, damaged walls, or leaking roofs, but do not make permanent repairs. Your insurance company should inspect the property and estimate the cost of permanent repairs.

Be safe when moving in and around damaged property.

Make a list of the damage and keep receipts to document the cost of repairs or replacement.

Contact your insurance company again if an adjuster has not been assigned to you within several days.

Vermonters are encouraged to contact the Department’s consumer services team if they have any questions or issues call 800-964-1784 or email dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov.

