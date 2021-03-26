The Early Learning Team Releases New Public Pre-K Guidebook

The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team and Head Start State Collaboration Office are excited to offer a new resource to facilitate the expansion of high-quality and inclusive public Pre-K in Maine.

The Public Pre-K Guidebook describes high-quality pre-k programming, provides guidance for developing and implementing inclusive public pre-k programs that align with state requirements, and offers links to a wide variety of useful tools. This guidebook will support not only school administrative units planning new programs, but also existing programs with continuous improvement efforts. The guidebook can be accessed digitally on the Early Childhood Education homepage or downloaded as a PDF document.

In the guidebook you’ll find detailed information related to the following topics:

Program Standards and Learning Standards

Program Structure

Inclusive Student Support

Collaborations and Partnerships

Preschool Budgets

Family Engagement

Transition to Preschool and Kindergarten

Technical Assistance

Information will be updated as appropriate.

Any questions can be directed to Nicole.Madore@maine.gov Early Childhood Specialist, Nena.m.cunningham@maine.gov Head Start State Collaboration Director, or Marcy.r.whitcomb@maine.gov Early Childhood Monitor.