Known for Moving in the Prophetic, Tracy Cooke Releases a New Book That Makes Spiritual Gifts Approachable for Everyone
Cooke Revivals Ministries announces the launch of a new book by Prophet Tracy Cooke entitled “Heavenly Secrets to Unwrapping Your Spiritual Gifts.”
Despite what we’re facing, I believe God will heal our bodies. What you see in the Bible is still available to us, and through us, today.”NEW BERN, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a global environment that finds itself primarily focused on fear, a new book offers very timely help. Authored by Tracy Cooke, a prophet who freely moves in the Gifts of the Spirit by way of an uncommon anointing, “Heavenly Secrets to Unwrapping Your Spiritual Gifts” makes its way to the fore. Giving readers a road map to embracing a one-on-one relationship with the Spirit of God, the book offers readers a hands-on approach to powerfully change hearts and minds. Cooke is a former pro skateboarder who heard the call of God in 1993. After two brushes with death, he knew his life was meant to reach the nations with a prophetic touch that includes miracles. For Cooke, Christianity isn’t just a religious word. Instead, it’s a supernatural experience that emulates Jesus Christ right down to the healing gifts made manifest in the here and now.
Cooke said, “Our ministry aims to reintroduce Jesus to people in a unique way. The world is filled with busyness and suffering. So, we're getting back to the basics with love and compassion because God is still interested in signs and wonders. Despite what we’re facing, I believe He will heal our bodies. What you see in the Bible is still available to us, and through us, today. That's not just for special people or prophets; the gifts of the Holy Spirit are readily accessible to every single follower of Jesus.”
Cooke’s book, “Heavenly Secrets to Unwrapping Your Spiritual Gifts," shows readers how to operate in the supernatural gifts found in scripture. The book also includes prayers for healing, the Baptism of the Holy Spirit, and the anointing for miracles. In the book, readers will learn how to:
- Increase their relationship with the Holy Spirit and understand His signature characteristics.
- Depend on the Holy Spirit’s leading to flow in His gifts.
- How to position oneself for the Glory of God to manifest through their life.
No stranger to TV, Cooke has appeared multiple times on Sid Roth’s nationally syndicated program, “It’s Supernatural.” Numerous speaking engagements have also surrounded discussions about the presidency of Donald Trump.
In addition to his online school, the Elisha Training Center, Cooke’s ministry offers outreach ministries such as Celebrate Recovery to help alcoholics and drug addicts. Their community food drives also help those most in need. In the process of expansion, the evangelistic arm of the ministry will soon facilitate new outreach ministries.
Cooke adds, “We currently have a television studio in New Bern, NC, where all of our pre-recorded and live ministry takes place. People are more than welcome to stop by for prayer. We’ll agree together for miracles!”
For more information, visit https://www.cookerevivals.org.
About Cooke Revivals Ministries:
Tracy Allen Cooke founded Cooke Revivals Ministries alongside Michael and Ruba Cooke to bring a practical message of encouragement with power to people via national and international revivals, radio, television, and the Elisha Training Center online.
