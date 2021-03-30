Known for Moving in the Prophetic, Tracy Cooke Releases a New Book That Makes Spiritual Gifts Approachable for Everyone

“Heavenly Secrets to Unwrapping Your Spiritual Gifts” by Tracy Cooke Prophet Tracy Cooke

Cooke Revivals Ministries announces the launch of a new book by Prophet Tracy Cooke entitled “Heavenly Secrets to Unwrapping Your Spiritual Gifts.”

Despite what we’re facing, I believe God will heal our bodies. What you see in the Bible is still available to us, and through us, today.” — Tracy Cooke