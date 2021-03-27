OCONEE COUNTY WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FORGERY, DELIVERING A FALSE DOCUMENT

Page Content

​South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested an Oconee County woman and charged her with three counts of forgery and four counts of delivering a false document to the SCDOR.

April Lynn White, 37, of Fair Play, delivered to the SCDOR altered W-2 forms from 2017 through 2019. The altered forms showed more state tax payments withheld from her pay than actually were withheld, according to the arrest warrants. White was due to receive $653 in refunds but was given $12,461 because of the fraudulent W-2s, the warrants allege.

If convicted, White faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine to be determined by a judge for each count of forgery, and one year in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for each count of delivery of a false document. She is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, 300A Outlet Pointe Boulevard, Columbia, SC 29210.

