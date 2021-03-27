Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Six Nominees Forwarded for District Court Vacancies in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for judgeships in the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County) provided the following six names for the Governor’s consideration: Elizabeth A. Beninato, Todd O. Engleman, Patrick R. Guinan, Thomas K. Harmon, and Jeffrey J. Lux—all of Omaha; and Tressa M. Alioth of Bennington.  There are currently two vacancies on the District Court of the Fourth Judicial District. 

 

The primary place of office for the judgeships is Omaha, Douglas County, Nebraska.  The vacancies are due to the retirements of Judge Gary B. Randall and Judge James T. Gleason.          

 

