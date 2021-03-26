Divine Locks Reviews - Negative Side Effects or Real Complex That Works?

Divine Locks Complex is a natural hair restoration supplement by Inner Beauty & You that works to support thicker, healthier and more youthful hair by utilizing an ingredients list full of super nutrients like Polygonum Multiflorum and the Divine Locks Method to unpinch the Dermal Papillae, but does the Divine Locks formula actually work or are there harsh negative side effects and risks to know before making an order today?

Hair is a fundamental aspect of human health. Sure, it literally makes or breaks one’s appearance; however, for those of you who think our hair only contributes towards appearance, then you are wrong. It turns out that the hair on our heads serve as a protective shield against UV rays.

In addition, their quality is a reflection of how the body is doing both internally and externally. Signs such as hair fall, thinning, and premature graying may imply nutrients deficiency, which is likely to give rise to health-related implications. With such a perspective now planted in all readers’ heads, the next question to ask oneself is, “what can be done to enhance hair health?”

Well, it looks like the Inner Beauty & You team has a solution tailored specifically for women. This is where it is best to introduce Divine Locks Complex.

What is Divine Locks Complex?

Divine Locks Complex is a dietary supplement that has been formulated to support the restoration of hair, specifically those belonging to women. Conceptualized by cosmetologist Kayla Rochin, this solution is trusted to provide hair with essential nutrients for it to thrive. With daily use, women can finally experience thicker and shinier hair, faster hair growth, increased volume and fullness, and bouncier hair, among several other changes.

As per the official product page, Divine Locks Complex has been backed by research, which is sure to comfort consumers to a large extent. Prior to investigating the ingredients’ list, it is worth taking some time to understand how Divine Locks Complex is meant to work.

How does Divine Locks Complex work?

Kayla Rochin explained that Divine Locks Complex aims to rectify hair health on a cellular level, starting with something called the dermal papillae. Dermal papillae are cells that allegedly sit at the hair follicle base and have been tasked with transporting nutrients to the hair. Unfortunately, these cells can turn against good players within the body, which is quite common among the aging population. To be more precise, with time, “the Dermal Papilla fold over and get pinched – dramatically reducing the flow of nutrients […] hair need to thrive.”

This closing, so to speak, is what triggers brittle, wispy hair, bald spots, and an increase in shedding. After some trial and error, Kayla claims to have found an easy and effective way to “unpinch” these cells, so that hair can regain its sense of youthfulness. The method that promotes positive results requires natural herbs and essential vitamins and minerals. Now that we have a better sense of the root cause of poor hair health, we can dive right into the ingredients list.

What ingredients are inside Divine Locks Complex?

Regarding the Divine Locks Complex formula, 29 ingredients have been handpicked, and these are all based on significant results derived from science. Below is a breakdown of each ingredient per serving (2 tablets), starting with the proprietary blend (1.21g) and followed by a handful of supporting ingredients.





OptiMSM®

MSM (methyl sulfone) is an organic sulfur-containing compound that has been shown to support joint, skin, and immune health. It also offers many age-defying benefits, some of which include healthy hair and connective tissues. Based on recent findings, it has been affirmed that OptiMSM® can help consumers “regain youthful agility and appearance. [1]”

Hydrolyzed Collagen Type 1 & 3 Bovine

Bovine collagen is a type of protein that comes from cows. Types 1 and 3 found within this formula are some of the main types; others include types 2 and 4. Luckily, it is type 1 collagen that can strengthen nails, all while promoting stronger and thicker hair growth [2].

L-Methionine

Methionine is a type of amino acid that has been linked to healthy keratin production. Some studies have managed to find significant evidence for delayed graying of hair. However, no human studies currently confirm that L-methionine can act as a treatment for hair loss [3].

Gotu Kola

Also known as the “herb of longevity,” Gotu kola has become a must-have in an array of all-natural medicines (i.e., Ayurveda, Indonesian and Chinese medicines, to be precise). According to one source, this respective ingredient can increase hair length and stimulate healthy growth. The reason for these benefits is increased blood circulation within the scalp [4].

Citrus Bioflavonoid

Citrus bioflavonoids carry antioxidant benefits, which are deemed essential for improved hair growth and healthy collagen levels. Such sources might also protect scalp cells found within blood vessels. In fact, poor immune health is believed to trigger hair fall [5].

Grapeseed

The decision to include grapeseed appears to align with that of citrus bioflavonoids. As per one source, grapeseed is liked for its rich source of antioxidants. Also, it contains vitamin E and omega fatty acids, both recognized for their strengthening abilities, especially when it comes to weak and/or brittle hair; hair shine might be restored along with its moisture levels [6].

Hydrolyzed Keratin

Hydrolyzed keratin is a large protein that undergoes intense processing to penetrate deep into the hair cuticle. To date, it has been considered as being both safe and effective and nowhere near damaging as synthetic chemicals. With consistent use, bald spots might be filled (including minor gaps), risk of breakage, shedding, and frizz formation will have all reduced, and one’s overall hair will receive the protection it needs from future damage [7].

Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)

Another antioxidant to have made the cut is alpha-lipoic acid. In addition to its antioxidant property, ALA is anti-inflammatory. This implies delayed thinning of hair, male and female pattern balding, and reduced chronic inflammation within hair follicles [8].

Fo-Ti

Biologically known as Polygonum multiflorum, Fo-ti is Chinese knotweed that might increase hair follicle production, provide a boost to hair growth and prolong the rate at which graying of hair occurs [9].

Amla Fruit

Commonly known as the Indian gooseberry, amla fruit is rich in vitamin C, making it a healthy antioxidant property source. One source affirms that amla is a “superfood” for hair, adding that it carries an apt source of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytonutrients crucial for a healthy scalp. As a result, one might gain better control over hair fall rates [10].

Goji Berry

Also referred to as the wolfberry, goji berries grow on shrubs found in China. It turns out that these berries include anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties vital for healthy scalp and hair growth [11].

Silica Bamboo Stem

Bamboo stems are filled with silica, a trace mineral that provides strength and flexibility for several bodily components, including connective tissues, tendons, hair, blood vessels, and the skin. Speaking of hair, silica does not necessarily promote hair growth, but it is trusted to strengthen and protect hair from undesirable consequences such as thinning [12].

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is by far the most moisture-enhancing ingredient known to mankind. When applied to hair, it maximizes hydration deep within the hair shaft. Ultimately, the latter might induce healthy and thick hair strands, not to forget increased volume [13].

Bladderwrack, Nori Yaki and Wakame

Bladderwrack or Fucus vesiculosus is a brown seaweed that made its way into alternative medicine because of its nutrient-dense nature. Specifically, it reflects a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, which work together to condition hair and possibly promote growth. These benefits have been similarly linked to Nori Yaki, a staple predominant in Japanese cuisine and wakame [14].

Olive Water

Olive water is similar to olive oil, as it is packed with the same nutritional benefits as the latter. While oil-based solutions have been traditionally used for hair growth, the truth is that the water-based kinds are superior because of their moisture-increasing abilities. Oils are also beneficial, but they are recognized for their sealant properties rather than moisturizing [15].

Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring carotenoid that houses an apt source of vitamin. Consequently, one can expect increased skin pigmentation, hair growth, weight gain, and controlled mood. It can also unlock hair follicles that have been suppressed due to increased inflammation [16].

The Divine Locks Complex is loaded with supporting ingredients that include:

Vitamin C (400mg): Essential for collagen production, which contributes to hair structure.

(400mg): Essential for collagen production, which contributes to hair structure. Vitamin E (40mg): Enhances scalp health for strong hair growth and protects against free radicals.

(40mg): Enhances scalp health for strong hair growth and protects against free radicals. Vitamin B6 (4mg): Increases blood flow to the hair follicle and scalp for revamped hair.

(4mg): Increases blood flow to the hair follicle and scalp for revamped hair. Biotin (5mg): Triggers keratin production needed for increased follicle growth.

(5mg): Triggers keratin production needed for increased follicle growth. Pantothenic Acid (20mg): Regulates the cortisol hormone, allowing for increased hair strength and reduced graying.

(20mg): Regulates the cortisol hormone, allowing for increased hair strength and reduced graying. Calcium (85mg): Promotes hair growth and increases blood circulation for a strong hair shaft.

(85mg): Promotes hair growth and increases blood circulation for a strong hair shaft. Zinc (20mg): Keeps natural scalp oil intact, which is trusted to keep the follicles running smoothly.

(20mg): Keeps natural scalp oil intact, which is trusted to keep the follicles running smoothly. Selenium (0.14mg): The right amount can promote hair growth, while anything in excess can cause hair to become brittle.

(0.14mg): The right amount can promote hair growth, while anything in excess can cause hair to become brittle. Copper (1mg): Increases melanin production needed for desirable hair pigmentation.

(1mg): Increases melanin production needed for desirable hair pigmentation. Manganese (4mg): Responsible for metabolizing amino acids, glucose, carbohydrates, and other components.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)





How should Divine Locks Complex be taken?

The number one habit that consumers should form is regularity, and the same goes for Divine Locks Complex ingestion. Primarily, women have been advised to take two capsules daily with meals for optimal results. If two capsules are too large a serving size, they can be taken throughout the day.

Is Divine Locks Complex safe?

Divine Locks Complex is deemed “completely compliant with GMP safety standards,” making it safe for consumption. That said, certain ingredients are not safe for children and pregnant and/or nursing mothers. The best course of action would be to discuss possible health implications with a health practitioner before placing an order. At the time of writing, this supplement has also been advertised as free of any side-effects triggering ingredients.

How long will it take to see results with Divine Locks Complex?

Time is needed to unpinch the Dermal papillae; hence, results will not be as immediate as one might desire. With that in mind, Kayla avows that within the first month, individuals should notice reduced shedding by 80%, thicker hair from the roots, and regrowth in areas that have been cleared for years.

Is Divine Locks Complex protected by a money-back guarantee?

Yes, Divine Locks Complex has been protected by a 180-day money-back guarantee. To initiate a refund, customer service should be contacted within the allotted time period to approve requests and provide instructions on how to send unused and unopened bottles.

What is the best way to contact the Inner Beauty & You team?

The best way to get in touch with the Inner Beauty & You team is through email or by giving a call. Listed below are all the necessary contact information:

Email : support@divinelockscomplex.com.

: support@divinelockscomplex.com. Phone : 1 (866) 393-3483

: 1 (866) 393-3483 Return Address: C/O Inner Beauty & You, 37 Inverness Drive E Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112

How much does Divine Locks Complex cost?

Divine Locks Complex comes in bottles of 60 capsules or, equivalently, 30 servings. Since this solution aims to promote optimal hair growth from deep within the cells, time will be needed. Hence, consumers are encouraged to purchase in bulk, as seen below:





Final Verdict

All-in-all, Divine Locks Complex is a supplement that works on a cellular level to unleash the positive effects that the Dermal papillae have on hair growth, volume, youthfulness, and shine, to name the least. Created by cosmetologist Kayla, this solution highlights the power of herbs, proteins, vitamins, and minerals on hair altogether. In fact, our research suggests that most, if not, all of the ingredients have some relation to hair health, which is encouraging.

The common pattern found across all ingredients is the abundance of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, both of which work together to eliminate free radicals. This only shows how large an influence that bad players can have and that as long as they are brought under control, any aspect of health can be rectified.

All in all, Divine Locks Hair can target the key issues that make for weak hair since, without a steady stream of nutrients reaching the hair, each strand gets more brittle… wispier… and sheds more. To learn more about Divine Locks Complex, be sure to visit the official website to gather more information about the supplement and how it can help users restore hair vitality and beauty.

