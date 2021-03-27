Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,939 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, TDEM Request Extension Of FEMA Community Vaccination Sites In DFW Metroplex, Houston

March 26, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have requested an extension of the Federally Supported Community Vaccination Centers in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston. Originally launched in February, these federal pilot sites are based at E Sports Stadium, Fair Park, and NRG Stadium, and are part of a joint effort to support vaccination efforts in underserved areas. The sites are operated by FEMA in partnership with the state of Texas through TDEM and local officials. 

TDEM submitted the request on March 22nd for an extension of supplies, personnel, and vaccine. A request was also made on March 19th to establish a similar community vaccination site at the Alamodome in San Antonio. FEMA denied this request.

"The mass community vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston have been crucial to expanding vaccine access in underserved communities, and I urge FEMA to approve our request for an extension to these sites," said Governor Abbott. "Continuing operations at these vaccination sites will ensure that even more Texans can get vaccinated and will help keep our communities safe." 

You just read:

Governor Abbott, TDEM Request Extension Of FEMA Community Vaccination Sites In DFW Metroplex, Houston

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.