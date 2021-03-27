Governor Offers Reward for Information on Bladen County Missing Person

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Judith Deavers Hyder, age 53.

On December 7, 2015, Ms. Hyder disappeared from her home located at 201 Oliver Lane in Garland, North Carolina. On December 9, 2015, Ms. Hyder’s roommate reported her missing. Ms. Hyder has never been located and after a thorough investigation, it is believed that Ms. Hyder was the victim of a homicide.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

