DONY wholesale facemasks for Distributors, Pharmacies, E-commerce, Hospital & Clinics, School, Spa, Large Conglomerate

“The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable.
We work directly with our corporate partners to create personalized face masks that work to promote their brand while keeping employees safe,” said Mr.
Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company.
The Dony Mask is one of the best quality face masks available for business (Branded, Customized LOGO, OEM – ODM, wholesaler – supplier – distributor, Promotional) to purchase as of now. That’s because it has been designed and developed while adhering to the highest quality standards. This is a reusable and washable mask.
However, it is much better than the reusable face masks that are made out of fabrics. That’s because the face mask is made out of a NANO three-ply cloth, which offers antibacterial and water-resistant properties. Due to the quality of this face mask, it has been able to receive certification from TUV, FDA, and CE as well.
“We also know how important it is that a face mask be comfortable,” Pham said. “So, we have designed our masks to be able to be worn for the whole day comfortably in any setting imaginable.”
The outermost layer of Dony Mask is made out of excellent water-resistant material. Hence, it has the ability to deliver enhanced protection from droplets that contain the virus from passing through. On the other hand, the droplets would not even latch onto the mask, which would increase the risk of being infected in the future. It would minimize the chances of a person being infected with the COVID-19 virus or any other viral infection.
The middle layer of the Dony Mask is in a position to work as a filter. Then there is an inner layer, which is equipped with excellent anti-bacterial properties. Unlike many other three-ply face masks available in the market for purchase, someone getting this face mask will not have to deal with any challenges when breathing. That’s because it comes along with a fully breathable design. Therefore, it is even possible for someone to keep on wearing this face mask for a longer period of time.
“We work exclusively with distributors and companies directly,” Pham said. “This allows us to efficiently fulfill orders no matter how large. Our production capacity is now up to 275,000 facemasks a day, without impacting quality controls.”
As of now, Dony Mask has been there in the market for quite some time. It has been receiving lots of positive feedback from the people who have been using it as well. People seem to be impressed with the amazing features and properties that the face mask is capable of delivering.
Dony Garment focuses more on the manufacturer of the quality of this face mask than anything else. That’s because people wish to get their hands on the best quality face masks, which are in a position to deliver enhanced protection against viral infections. As of now, Dony Garment is looking forward to selling this high-quality market to new markets through partnership.
“Our masks are available to wholesalers and distributors anywhere in the world, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market,” Pham said. “And with our high-quality low-cost manufacturing process, we can offer those masks at a price point that ensures almost any business model can profit from selling them.”
Anyone who is willing to partner with Dony Garment and sell this high-quality market to new markets can get in touch with them. It will be a great business opportunity done in today’s world, which can deliver profitable returns in the long run. It is a perfect mask available with a versatile design for working places & public places.
“Our clients are everything and at Dony, we strive to conduct business fairly and honestly,” Pham said. “Our passion drives our ambition, and our expertise ensures that we produce products that meet our own high standards. Everything we do, we do to the best of our ability.”
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.
Because of this Pham believes Dony Garment can compete with the largest players in the market like Moldex, Shanghai Dasheng, Kimberly-Clark, BDS, Gerson, Halyard Healthcare, SAS Safety Corp., Honeywell, Irema, KOWA, 3M, McKesson, MolnlyckeHealth, CM, Sinotextiles, DACH, Te Yin, Hakugen, and Uvex.
