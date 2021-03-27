Purple Look Play Announces Boom
EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Look Play is excited to announce the release of their latest album, Boom available online on April 9, 2021. The Boom album and singles will be available digitally on Purple Look Play’s website; copies also soon available at Amazon, iTunes, Spotify and additional vendors.
Boom was inspired by America’s growth of opportunity and future prospects found in the 1950s post World War II. The music genre includes rock and pop influenced by the Beatles, Who, Chuck Berry and Motown. Rockport Air Express has been released as the first single and can be found at PurpleLookPlay.rocks.
Purple Look Play was formed by Jay Banwell in 2015 as a studio band with core members and the capability to usher in musical talent based on project needs. Royal 62 Records, formed by Jay Banwell, is the record label that assists with writing, production, coordination and publishing for Purple Look Play and Band Well.
For more information please visit https://PurpleLookPlay.rocks.
Jay Banwell
Purple Look Play
+1 573-415-7969
bubbabee@me.com