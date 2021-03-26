Roots Launches 1-on-1s Plugin for Slack

Roots’ 1-on-1s plugin helps managers and direct reports better prepare for, conduct, and track their 1-on-1s, all from the comfort of Slack.

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots, a leader in software solutions that help businesses foster employee growth and success, today announced the launch of their 1-on-1s plugin for Slack. 1-on-1s is the latest product in Roots’ portfolio of employee-friendly HR solutions, which includes the #1 Slack app for managing time-off.



1-on-1 meetings are the lifeblood of every organization — and one of the most effective ways to bubble up ideas and issues within an organization. According to SHRM, 89% of HR leaders agree that ongoing manager feedback and check-ins are key for successful outcomes. While traditional HR platforms may accommodate 1-on-1 tracking, Roots’ embedded design in Slack leads to higher adoption rates and ensures that issues being discussed during 1-on-1s are actually followed through on.

Today, in the midst of adjusting to long-term remote work, companies must have good hygiene around 1-on-1s. It is incredibly difficult to keep tabs on team members from afar, to know who is bought in and motivated versus who is disconnected and at risk. 1-on-1s can help managers gauge that information and identify problem areas that need addressing.

“As a manager, how do you measure the health and engagement levels of your team? How do you check in? As a company, how do you ensure that the health and engagement levels being measured are standardized across the organization? This task is incredibly difficult in a co-located setting, nevermind in a remote setting where it becomes magnitudes harder,” said Kevin Corliss, Roots CEO and Founder. “1-on-1s provide the perfect opportunity for managers and direct reports to stay aligned week to week, as well as for HR teams to check in and get real-time feedback on what is going on throughout the organization.”

Roots’ 1-on-1s plugin syncs with calendars and automatically pulls 1-on-1 meetings into the system, prioritizing those that occur between a manager and a direct report. When a 1-on-1 is upcoming, Roots sends a message in a shared Slack channel between the participants and helps them coordinate a shared agenda with talking points. After the meeting, Roots follows up to document whether the meeting occurred and what was discussed. That information is accessible for participants for the rest of their time with the organization, and it becomes visible to HR teams as well, giving them valuable insights into how teams are operating in real-time.

Companies using the 1-on-1s plugin will have access to the following features:

Digestible, easy-to-use Slack interface

Syncing with calendars and automatic recognition of 1-on-1s

Simple way for users to coordinate shared agendas and talking points for upcoming 1-on-1s

1-on-1 history logs and reporting, accessible to participants and HR teams

Learn more about Roots’ 1-on-1s plugin at https://www.tryroots.io/1-on-1s?ref=newswire .

About Roots

Roots builds software products to help businesses better manage and engage their workforce. The company’s Slack-based apps - including PTO, 1-on-1s, Referrals, and Silo Measurement - streamline HR processes to positively impact employee wellness, productivity, and retention. Roots is used in over 65 countries by customers like Gitlab, Toptal, Miro, and Affinity. Find out more at www.tryroots.io .

