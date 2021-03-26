FRO - 2021 Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on May 26, 2021. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to April 9, 2021. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

March 26, 2021

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.