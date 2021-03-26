Announcing the Grand Opening of The Juice Lifestyle Shop in East Rutherford, NJ

The highly anticipated grand opening takes place on Saturday, March 27, from 9 am to 7 pm.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Juice Lifestyle Shop is pleased to announce that its Grand Opening takes place on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 748, Paterson Ave, East Rutherford, NJ. Offering a wide variety of fresh organic fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies, and bowls, the store uses only raw ingredients to provide the best possible quality and taste.“We are delighted to announce our Grand Opening,” says store manager Roseanne Morgan. “We have put a great deal of thought and effort into making our menu items healthy and great-tasting, as well as affordable. We have a delicious selection of 100% organic bowls, smoothies and cold press juices to choose from, so hope to see you here on Saturday!”Fresh cold press juice has a number of scientifically proven health benefits, including improved digestion, a boost to the immune system and increased energy. The antioxidants in fresh juice also encourage healthier looking skin, hair and nails, resulting in an overall radiant glow.The Juice Lifestyle Shop sources only hand-picked, nitrate and pesticide-free ingredients that are rigorously inspected and certified from local, domestic and international farms.Menu items include● Smoothies● Cold-pressed juice● Alternative milks● Smoothie bowls● Breakfast bites● Teas● Immunity boosters● And a lot more!Home delivery is also available. For more information, visit the website at https://juicelifestyleshop.com About the CompanyThe Juice Lifestyle Shop, located at 748, Paterson Ave, East Rutherford, NJ, offers a wide selection of smoothies, cold press juices, immunity boosters, and more. With ingredients that 100% organic, pesticide and nitrate-free, the company prides itself on the superb quality and taste of its menu items.