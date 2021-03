All-Pro Tae Kwon Do Studio now offers in-home Martial Arts Classes

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- All-Pro Tae Kwon Do Studio now offers in-home classes for martial arts.The studio took this measure as a response to the on-going pandemic that has disrupted the health and fitnessindustry and the entire economy. While the studio has taken every precaution possible, there isstill a lot of skepticism in the population. People are simply too afraid to take the risk of gettinginto social places such as gyms. It is for this reason that Master Fanelli has started the home-based training program. Under this program, individuals and families can schedule trainingsessions at home, at a time of their convenience.Besides the desire to lower the spread of COVID-19, the company understands thatmarket dynamics are changing. Since the pandemic started, work-from-home hasbecome the norm. This has also led to an explosion of online-based shopping. When itcomes to workout, technologies like those provided by Peloton are eliminating the needfor people to attend a physical gym. The result is that people no longer have manyreasons to leave home, especially with the pandemic still around. To adapt to thesechanging dynamics, All-Pro has decided to start the in-home training program to keepthe business growing in line with changing social dynamics.On top of the reasons above, the in-home training will help the studio achieve severalother goals. One of them is developing strong relationships with clients. One of All-ProTae Kwon Do’s key selling points is its ability to take care of people of all ages’ trainingneeds. Everyone, from as young as three years to senior citizens over 70, can train withAll-Pro. By taking the in-home approach, the studio aims to strengthen its relationshipswith its core clientele. For the senior citizens, such home-based classes give them achance to train at a comfortable work rate for their age. In a gym setup, it can be difficultfor a 70-year old to keep up with the training regimen of a 20 or 30-year-old. However,when at home, they are at liberty to ask the trainer to slow down and make the trainingfriendly to someone of advanced age. Similarly, a parent may have issues with leavinga three-year-old kid to train with adults in a gym environment when it comes to veryyoung children. For such parents, home-based training is the perfect solution. Kids canget all the training they need while within the safety of their homes.The second goal is convenience to the clients. Besides offering the best training inmartial arts, All-Pro also aims to make its services as convenient as possible. It is forthis reason that it has trainers who are available at different times of the day. Byintroducing the in-house training program, All-Pro wants to take this convenience to thenext level. That’s because clients do not have to drive to the studio. They can schedulethe training for periods that are most convenient to them. This has seen the uptake ofthis program rise significantly, and it is expected to gain wider acceptance by thecompany’s clientele.For the in-home sessions, Master Fanelli is offering full-spectrum martial arts training.Some of the training that will be offered include Tae Kwon Do (WTF), Boxing,Kickboxing, self-defense, and kickboxing. So far, the program is going quite well.Customers that have taken the home-based program are already showing a positiveattitude towards it. The critical areas of positivity are in the friendly nature of the trainersand their expertise in training. The studio aims to maintain these values as it expandsthe in-home classes and makes them part of its core teaching methods.The adoption of the in-house program has a basis in the core ideals of Master Fanelliand his team. In training for any form of martial arts, one of the core ideas is flexibilityand adaptability. That’s because, in a fight, the opponent is not static. They too, havetheir ideas of how to attack; unless you are adaptive, you will likely lose the fight. MasterFanelli takes the same approach in the business side of things. He understands thatwhen it comes to business, the same rules apply. In the current setup, the rules arechanging in favor of home-based living. As such, for him to win the game against themarkets, he has to be adaptive. His adaptability is not only helping his business grow,but it is also a source of inspiration for his trainees. It forms part of why they need totrain with All-Pro if they are to gain the skills they need to become the best in theirmartial arts technique of choice.Master Fanelli is a firm believer in persistence. He always tells his students that theyhave to be persistent and consistent for one to achieve their martial arts goals. Thereare no shortcuts to reaching greatness in martial arts. He has applied this sameapproach in business. The past year has been challenging for the health and fitnessindustry, just like most other industries that rely on walk-ins to make money.Nonetheless, Master Fanelli has been persistent and ensured that All-Pro sustains itselfall through the pandemic. The current push towards in-home training reflects hispersistence and the drive to get things done no matter what. All-Pro uses thisexperience as part of its goal to help customers’ master martial arts and life itself.All-Pro Tae Kwon Do is a martial arts studio. It offers a wide array of martial artsservices that range from Muay Thai to Boxing. The studio is open six days a week butnow incorporates home-based training.To learn more about their services, visit them at15545 Los Gatos Blvd, Suite D. Los Gatos, CA 95032. You can also call them on (408)358-6042, or check out their website on www.allprotkd.com , visit All Pro Tae KwonDo on Yelp or view their current promotions on Groupon