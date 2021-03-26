Okawa Introduces A Fast Microfiber Hair Drying Cap For Women
Built with the busy professional in mind, Okawa’s microfiber hair towel wrap dries hair in minutes without the need to apply harmful heat toolsTAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Okawa is thrilled to announce the introduction of its latest product, a microfiber hair drying cap designed to accommodate busy women by offering a quick and heat-free hair drying solution. The company emphasizes this product for travelers and those without immediate access to a hair dryer, as it can be rolled up and packed for easy storage.
The fast-drying microfiber hair towel wrap offers total convenience, allowing customers to move freely and to complete other tasks while their hair dries. For women who are busy running businesses, working, or caring for children, Okawa’s product can eliminate stress related to personal care and hygiene. The microfiber hair drying cap can quickly be slipped over the head, twisted into a turban, and secured with a button, where it will comfortably sit until it’s ready to be removed. Lightweight and durable, it’s even practical for gym or pool use.
Statistics show that regularly applying heat to hair can result in short-term and long-term damage. According to a study conducted by Ann Dermatol and published to the US National Library of Medicine, “Hair drying without a hair dryer produced a relatively well protected hair surface, while hair that was dried using a hair dryer showed more damage of hair surfaces.”
Okawa’s microfiber hair drying cap strives to tackle any concerns related to heat damage, allowing customers to transform their hair into an ideal level of dryness in just a few minutes. Not only does it eradicate heat-related damage, but in the process, it saves women valuable time that is better allocated elsewhere. One of the critical components of the product is its multifunctionality. The microfiber hair towel wrap can also aid in removing makeup, washing faces, along with hand and body drying.
The key to the success of Okawa’s new product is its state-of-the-art microfiber technology. This innovation dries hair more efficiently than other materials by quickly absorbing moisture. Not to mention, the high-quality coral fleece material is exceptionally soft and inviting to the touch. This microfiber hair towel wrap has proven to be a staple in households and bathrooms of women everywhere.
The microfiber hair drying cap is offered by Okawa and sold in a pack of two. This way, customers can keep one at home and take one on-the-go, always having a backup handy. The product can be purchased on Amazon for $8.99 and is eligible for two-day shipping with Prime memberships.
