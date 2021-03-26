Transvaginal mesh litigation: Coloplast Altis case filed in Florida

Dr. Greg Vigna

The Vigna Law Group comments on recent cases filed on behalf of severely injured women suffering from transvaginal mesh injuries.

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 12, 2021 Coloplast Corporation was hit with a lawsuit filed by a woman who sustained injuries caused by the Altis Single Incision Sling System transvaginal mesh (TVM) device used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida in Orlando (Case 6:21-cv-00469-WWB-LRH).

The Plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Ben Martin says, “Our local attorney for our Florida transvaginal mesh cases is Joe Johnson, who is brilliant pharmaceutical injury attorney that I have known for years. Joe is already on one of my firm’s trial teams gearing up for several Bard IVC trials coming up on my firm’s trial schedule in the several months."

Dr. Greg Vigna, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and certified life care planner states, “We are filing cases on behalf of severely injured women suffering from disabling pain caused by the Coloplast Altis and the Boston Scientific Solyx sling. There is no reliable evidence that these single incision mini-slings prevent chronic leg and chronic groin pain when compared with full-length transobturator slings. The lack of safety compared with full length transobturator slings is supported by the fact that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in England (NICE) recommendation for physicians is “do not use… single-incision sub-urethral short mesh sling insertion except as part of a clinical trial.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Finally, the MDL attorneys have cleared out of the way, COVID-19 is nearly over, and we will be getting trials scheduled as our first wave of pudendal neuralgia cases. Defendant manufacturers are about to see cases going to trial involving women who required transgluteal pudendal nerve decompression for pudendal neuralgia and nerve entrapment caused by transobturator slings. They will be seeing them soon in Boston, California, New York, Florida, and New Jersey.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

• Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

• Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

• Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

• Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

• Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

• Coloplast: Supris

The Vigna Law Group is evaluating pelvic organ prolapse TVM cases that have been dismissed without prejudice from the MDL including the Prolift, Avaulta, Pinnacle, Restorelle Direct Fix, and the Uphold device.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia visit here: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

